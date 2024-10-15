Brave Healer Productions Releases Gifts of Wisdom: Practices for Healing and Empowerment

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Gifts of Wisdom: Practices for Healing and Empowerment in which 22 sage guides share their life experiences and the practical tools they learned from them with readers who want to transform their own lives.

Gifts of Wisdom: Practices for Healing and Empowerment

The book is the brainchild of David D. McLeod, a transformational speaker, life-mastery coach, experiential facilitator, writer, and storyteller, who came up with the concept when he turned 70 and began thinking about the intersection of wisdom and experience. In the book's foreword, written by Anne Pereira, founder and CEO of The Wellness Universe, she writes, "David has masterfully curated the ultimate team of authors and teachers, offering us an invaluable resource for personal growth and transformation."

Readers will find chapters on such varied topics as transferring frustration into fulfillment; cultivating creativity in daily life; using one's backstory to heal one's life; shifting shame into confidence; and fun and easy meal preparation hacks.

McLeod's fellow authors include Frank Byrum, Laura Di Franco, Ilene L. Dillon, Susan Ernst, Virginia Rounds Griffiths, Mary Jo Halligan, Steve Halligan, R. Scott Holmes, Sara Jane, Denyse LeFever, Michol Mae, Ricki McKenna, Laurie Morin, Laina Orlando, Carol Pilkington, Janine Savient, Bonnie Sheldon, Gwenda Smith, Jennifer K. Sproul, Janette Stuart, and Star Studonivic.

Praise for Gifts of Wisdom

"This is a guidebook to savor with a journal and pen in hand to claim and embody your own gifts of inner wisdom." — Leah Skurdal, MA, resilience guide

"What I find extraordinary about this book is its practical orientation. Each chapter contains both the author's story and a specifically delineated practice we can all work on. We learn best through practical application, and each author generously provides us with a practice that has worked for them. These practices can work for us, too." — Tomás Garza, A Course In Miracles instructor

"This is a well-rounded book, a gift first to yourself and one you will want to share wholeheartedly with others." — Nancy Stevens, vibrant well-being coach

About David D. McLeod

David McLeod has a rich background that includes time spent as a fighter pilot, best-selling author, software engineer, aerobics instructor, poet, janitor, lifeguard, photographer, radio host and ordained minister. He holds a PhD in metaphysical sciences and a DD in holistic personal coaching, McLeod creates and shares powerful life mastery tools that enable men and women to transcend triggers, challenges and obstacles so that they can experience the fullness of who they are and manifest magnificent and fulfilling lives.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published over 80 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

