BETHESDA, Md, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people believe they are what they eat, think, and feel and eagerly seek out ways to prevent disease and enhance their spirituality. With that in mind, Brave Healer Productions has released High Vibrational Wellness: Intuitive Healing Therapies to Nourish Your Body Temple, a compendium of practices from lead author Lainie Sevante Wulkan – an intuitive food therapist, energy healer, and founder of CIFT (Center for Intuitive Food Therapy) — and 24 wellness experts she selected.

Brave Healer Productions Releases “High Vibrational Wellness: Intuitive Healing Therapies to Nourish Your Body Temple”

Sevante says "These incredibly talented and conscious writers have opened up their hearts and minds to bring you into their personal and professional worlds to share with you their vulnerability, humanity, and journey into transformation. They have dedicated themselves to bettering the world so you can rise as a collective to greater change, starting with yourselves."

Featured authors are Ruth S. Bailey, Kari Bozic, Lisa Brown, Tammy "TLC" Lynn Calderon, Susan G. Chamberlain, Joy E. Davis, Susan Wallace Donegan, Julianne Farrell, Joseph M. Fasi II, Denise Flood, Carolyn Nicholson Fowler, Dr. Cheryle Freedman, Dr. Vito Kostrzewski, Kandy Taylor Love, Caroline Mary, Linda McBee, Hannah McKitrick, Angela Orora Medway-Smith, Daryl L. Mountford, Janet Namaste, Karen Rudolf, T. Brandon Russ, Nydia Laysa Stone, and Charlotte Warn.

The book offers insights on making food fun and healthy again; creating inner peace after emotionally abusive relationships; transmuting toxins and pollutants; conquering negative thoughts; using tapping to handle emotional eating from generational wounds and more.

Praise for High Vibrational Wellness

"With High Vibrational Wellness, Sevante has brought not only her profound knowledge of Mother Nature's wisdom to the forefront for the reader's consideration but also assembled a very dynamic and thoughtful group of global healers who also share a passion for healing in a variety of powerful and essential ways." — Grandmother Flordemayo, healer of Divine Spirit, founder of The Path, and founding member of The Confederation of Indigenous Elders of The Americas, and The International Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers

"What I find noteworthy of Sevante's collection of author stories is she's able to capture and exude a perfect healing blend by maintaining the spirit of the East and dynamism of the West." — Santosh Shah, Nepalese producer and anchor of Power Talks; United Nations (Youth) and UN Women advisor

"Lainie Sevante Wulkan's new collaboration is pulsing with stories that inform and inspire. Heart-stirring personal narratives coupled with dynamic healing exercises offer a restorative blueprint to help us connect with our own powers." — Debra Rosenman, writer, story mentor, and author of The Chimpanzee Chronicles: Stories of Heartbreak and Hope from Behind the Bars

About Lainie Sevante Wulkan

Lainie Sevante Wulkan is the founder of CIFT (Center for Intuitive Food Therapy™, Nourish Your Soul Ayurveda, and Nourish Your Soul Retreats. She is a multi-modality healer with advanced certifications in food healing, theta healing, and EFT/tapping. She holds a B.S. in food science, dietetics, and nutrition from California State University Northridge and was top of the class in Jeff Primack's Conquering All Disease Advanced Food Healing instructor program. She is an international best-selling author whose works include The Food Healing Oracle Deck®: Nourishing Wisdom from Mother Earth; Smoothies: Nourishing Wisdom Beyond the Blend; and Top Exotic Foods for Natural Healing. Sevante is launching the highly-anticipated seven-volume series Feeding Your Chakras and co-authoring Angelic Resonance with international best-selling author Angela Orora Medway–Smith.

