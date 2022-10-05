BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25% during the first year of the pandemic alone. More recently, the National Institute of Mental Health said that one out of five American adults are suffering from anxiety, so much so that a national panel of medical experts is recommending that all adults under age 65 be screened for anxiety.

Brave Healer Productions Releases Holistic Mental Health: Calm, Clear and In Control For the Rest of Your Life

With more people feeling lonely and anxious and receiving a mental health diagnosis, a new book published by Brave Healer Productions may be launching at a particularly auspicious time. Available as a paperback and eBook, Holistic Mental Health: Calm, Clear and In Control For the Rest of Your Life offers a powerful collection of experts who share their stories and provide effective holistic strategies, tools and practices that can help people be their best selves in spite of mental health challenges.

The book's lead author is Laura Mazzotta, a therapist with nearly 20 years of experience who came to embrace holistic health-care practices after suffering a chronic illness in 2016. Mazzotta's chapter in the book deals with feeling worthy enough to embody one's soul's purpose.

There are also chapters on how to reduce anxiety in any situation, when to step away and when to step into fear, guiding children to confident lives, the hidden power within anxiety, co-creating peace within your home and transformational journaling for generational healing.

Contributing to the book are Pam Bohlken, Marcela Chaves, Vienna Costanzo-D'Aprile, Kelly Daugherty, Cheri Davies, Jenna DiVenuto, Daisy Farrell, Steph Furo, Dr. Bonnie Juul, Teresa Lacorazza, Tammy Lantz, Bonnie Luft, Kelly Myerson, Anita Buzzy Prentiss, Cassandra N. Quick, Gabe Roberts, Dr. Christy Robinson, Mariah Rossel, Corinne Santiago, Darlene Sochin, Katie Steinle, Dr. Summer Sullivan, Katie White and Krissi Williford.

Praise for Holistic Mental Health

"This resource will challenge you to look beyond the labels and self-created limitations to see the gifts that have been within you all along. Armed with this wisdom, true wellness in mind, body, and spirit is yours in abundance!" —Dr. Kristy M. Vanacore, holistic psychologist, spiritual visionary, and author of ReWilding: A Woman's Quest to Remember Her Roots, Rekindle Her Instincts, & Reclaim Her Sovereignty

"Each chapter of Holistic Mental Health is a breath of fresh air— restoring your faith and igniting your energy to heal, transform, and expand your mark on this beautiful earth. From Laura's inspiring story to the self-love scale to the analogy of therapy as a river to eye-opening journal prompts to soulful and mindful eating practices and to Feng Shui, I am inspired to continue to support my clients and incorporate holistic mental practices into my work." —Meredith O'Brien, LCSW, author of Opening the Door: My Journey Through Anorexia to Full Recovery

"Laura delivers us a transparent look into the life-altering benefits of holistic health by providing readers with a collaborative effort, both vulnerable and educational, presenting us with a variety of personal stories, perspectives, and modalities while providing us with the opportunity to connect with what aligns most with our own story and life. This book offers you the honest chance to self-explore, reflect, and heal!" —Amy Fiedler, CHLC, CTSS

About Laura Mazzotta

Laura Mazzotta is a spiritual empowerment coach, healer, and therapist with over 18 years of experience. She guides intuitive women into ditching indecision, chronic symptoms, and burnout by owning their multifaceted gifts and experiencing intimacy, wellness, and freedom.

