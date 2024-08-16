Brave Kids Books Releases I Discovered a Monster Under My Bed, Written and Illustrated by K.J. Kaschula

The imprint, a division of Brave Healer Productions, releases books that stimulate children's imaginations

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, is proud to announce the release of I Discovered a Monster Under My Bed, by K.J. Kaschula, the latest installment in the author-illustrator's The-Super-Dooper-Secret-Collection featuring the young hero Little Lizzie. Kaschula is Brave Kids Books' publishing director.

Book Cover

Di Franco said, "This is more than a great children's book, it's an invitation for the reader to dive head first into imagination and fantasy, to stoke the fire of the dream world. I know it's a kid's book, but it will dazzle and delight parents, teachers, and mentors alike!"

Whimsically illustrated with accompanying rhyming prose, the 15-chapter book takes young readers — and their parents — on a surprising journey to the world hidden underneath children's beds where dust bunnies, discarded socks, mittens and Christmas scarves are joined by fluffy, fury and purply monsters, new friends and amazing secret libraries.

It asks and answers the question, have you ever wondered what it would be like if you discovered a five-tailed monster hiding under your bed? In this not-so-scary-time adventure, Little Lizzie uncovers and discovers many hidden things, like friendship and kindness and the monster truth underneath everything! As the text explains …

We do not hide under your bed or in your closets just waiting to scare you.

"In fact, we wait for you to fall fast asleep, after you have counted all of your sheep. Then we get to work," he said with a cheeky smirk. "We create the adventures of the night, so that our dreams will scare your thought-monsters out of sight. We slay those creepy cackling doors and stomp on those creaking creepy floorboards. Those window-branch-knockers are never heard through a dreamer's laughter. Corner shadows and weird-looking piles of clothes are simply unmasked with a kind and polite simple ask.

"In fact, they will just disappear with all the happenings and goings of a child dreamer's dreaming cheer."

About the Author

K.J. Kaschula grew up in South Africa where she continues to live part-time. She studied filmmaking at university and worked as an au pair in Paris, France, her second home. She loves to draw and tell stories. Kaschula created The-Super-Dooper-Secret Collection, a series of children's books following the secret adventures of Little Lizzie, who encounters the mystical, magical, and marvelous worlds never before seen by kid-kind until now. The collection was first published in 2021 with I Caught One of Santa's Reindeer, followed by I Captured the Easter Bunny's Chicken, and now, I Discovered a Monster Under My Bed. She is also the mastermind behind Brave Kids: Short Stories to Inspire Our Future World-Changers, Volumes 1 and 2 (a finalist in the 2024 International Book Awards for Children's Mind/Body/Spirit).

About Brave Kids Books

Brave Kids Books draws its authors from healers and wellness practitioners who specialize in sharing important messages with children about being brave, speaking up, and understanding the magical gifts they possess. The company provides coaching and strategy sessions, design and editing services, and assistance with book launches and marketing.

For more information about Brave Kids Books, visit https://bravekidsbooks.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.kjkaschula.com; www.instagram.com/kj.kaschula

