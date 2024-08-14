Brave Healer Productions Releases the Second Volume in its The Energy Healer's Oracle Series

BETHESDA, Md.,, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourteen months after releasing the first volume, Brave Healer Productions announces the release of the second book in its The Energy Healer's Oracle series, The Energy Healer's Oracle: Tools for Total Transformation, Vol. II.

Once again, the UK-based lead author Angela Orora Medway-Smith — The Practical Mystic — has brought together an extraordinary group of energy healers from diverse backgrounds and modalities to offer readers tools they can use at home to foster their holistic wellness.

The Energy Healer’s Oracle: Tools for Total Transformation, Vol. II.

A visionary and healer who has 40 years of experience, Medway-Smith has fashioned a volume filled with captivating stories and profound insights from these masters of their craft on such topics as what to do when nothing else is working, healing the heart after a loss or betrayal, creating a masterpiece from the broken pieces of your life, working with angels to achieve greater clarity and harnessing dolphin-whale energy.

Medway-Smith says, "From ancient traditions to modern-day miracles, energy frequencies can spin your world around. Get ready for a toolkit filled with wisdom from the planet's leading healers, designed to sprinkle a dash of magic on your holistic wellness journey."

Contributing to the second volume are Chrystal Rose Addison, Kimberly Barrett, Anita D. Davies, DebS, Carolyn Nicholson Fowler, Anne Gordon, Stephanie Jones, Stefanie Kernler, Kwali Kumara, Tove Kirsty Lewis, Dr. Heidi M. MacAlpine, Caroline Mary, Joan Osborne, Jennifer Palmer, Sofia Pereira, Angeline Poon, Diana Savil, Amanda Slade, Nydia Laysa Stone, and Lainie Sevante Wulkan.

Praise for The Energy Healer's Oracle, Vol. 2

"The Energy Healer's Oracle shares remarkable spiritual and healing experiences. It reminds us that with love and trust, there is a way of recovering from whatever trauma, tragedy, or illness we may encounter in our lives." ­— Pam Evans, author and master teacher of Usui Reiki and Seichem healing, founder of the Peace Mala educational project for world peace

"…an invaluable treasure trove of deep mystical and practical wisdom that you can easily incorporate into your busy life. Powerful accounts shared by a distinguished group of mystics and healers reveal their profound lifetime knowledge. This is a book you will want to keep by your side." — Itzhak Beery, ancestral medicine teacher, healer, speaker, and author of The Gift of Shamanism, Shamanic Transformations, and Shamanic Healing

"This book captures the essence of healing and offers various tools and techniques. It's a guidebook that can help many people." —Brant Secunda, healer and shaman, founder of the Dance of the Deer Foundation, Center for Shamanic Studies

About Angela Orora Medway-Smith

Angela Orora Medway-Smith is a Welsh spiritual channel and teacher, master healer, coach, and retreat leader. She has set up healing clinics, is chair of a nonprofit dedicated to promoting energy healing, created charity holistic events and festivals, trained hundreds of energy healers, and supported thousands of clients worldwide with healing and guidance from spirit. Medway-Smith is a direct channel for the Angelic Realm and Ascended Masters and has published two channeled books, The Book of Many Colours: Awaken Your Soul's Purpose with the Divine Rays and The Book of Many Flames: Everyday Alchemy Using Esoteric Energy. She has co-authored six No. 1 International Amazon best-sellers.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 58 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

