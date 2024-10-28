Brave Healer Productions Releases How to Be Brave

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of How to Be Brave: Self-Healing Tools for Love Warriors. Being brave is about feeling fear while moving ahead without regret, asserts the book's lead author, Laura Di Franco, who conceived of the title as a way to give readers "all the ways (and new hope) to address the parts of them in pain or pieces of their lives that aren't working as they planned."

How to Be Brave: Self-Healing Tools for Love Warriors

The "love warriors" in the book's subtitle are the healers who contributed to the book who power through their limitations instead of running from them. "Your surrender to the vulnerability is how you show up with world-changing strength. It's how you live the juicy, amazing life you're craving with integrity and with awareness," Di Franco says.

Readers will find chapters on such topics as writing to heal trauma, finding the keys for a successful life plan, ways to release survivor's guilt, discovering why being brave is easier than you might think, and learning why empathy is not always the best choice.

Di Franco, MPT, is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, an award-winning publisher specializing in business strategy for healers and those who serve them. She spent 30 years in holistic physical therapy before pivoting to publishing. For this book she assembled a group of talented fellow healers who share their tools for being braver. Featured are Colleen Avis, Julie Blamphin, Leslie Engle, Jane Ann Guyette, Barbara E. Hanley, R. Scott Holmes, Michol Mae, Val Meola, Laurie Morin, Dr. Arlene Nock, Donna O'Toole, Dr. Pamela J. Pine, Angel Rohrer, Glenn Schuster, Dr. Ruth A. Souther, Laura Renee Spinner, Janette Stuart, Michele Tatos, Tiffany Thomas, Susan Thompson, Bradford W. Tilden, Atlantis Wolf, and T.L. Woodliff.

A portion of the book's first quarter sales will be donated to The Sprout Society (https://sproutsociety.org/), a mental health nonprofit.

Praise for How to Be Brave

"It was if each author were set up alongside the way, awaiting my arrival, offering me a chair, encouraging me to open my mind to the story and tool in store. I was touched by the common vision of bringing bravery to life through carefully selected words, painted scenes, and important characters, and the love poured into meditations, prompts, activities, and medicine in each chapter. The authors are wonderfully diverse, and I found a unique connection with every human gathered here." — Natalie Petersen, author, speaker, mentor, Bloomstruck

"In a world that often equates strength with invulnerability, How to Be Brave stands as a beacon of truth, illuminating the profound strength found in embracing our vulnerabilities. This transformative work delves deep into the human spirit, showcasing the incredible power that lies within each of us when we choose to walk our own path and claim our inherent power." — Laurie B. Teal, Integrative Wellness, NP in psychiatry, PLLC

"Each contribution here is a testament to the expertise and heartfelt vulnerability of the authors, creating a treasure chest filled with approaches, strategies, and guidance on dealing with trauma and fears, as well as on our courageous path of healing and expansion. This amazing book is a must-read for anyone on a journey of personal and professional growth." — Nydia Laysa Stone, somatic therapist, life transition coach, healing artist

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published over 80 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com; https://lauradifranco.com/

