Brave Healer Productions Releases Miss-Adventures Guide to Ultimate Empowerment for Women

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is full of difficulties; we may lose our spouse, parents or even our children, friendships come and go and illnesses have a way of finding us. When bad things happen, women often feel alone and sometimes experience guilt, shame, fear, blame, disappointment, resentment, loneliness and other emotions. But knowing that other women have been through something similar and have thrived can make all the difference. That's the premise of Miss-Adventures Guide to Ultimate Empowerment for Women: Harness Your Power and Thrive in Every Area of Your Life, the latest book from Brave Healer Productions.

The book is the brain-child of Stephanie Bailey from Denver, Colo. — a long-time love coach and expert —and features her vulnerable story along with those of 22 other women with diverse backgrounds. Bailey was an adopted child who lost her father when she was only 20 years old and experienced periods in which she felt alone.

Bailey writes in the book's introduction: "I created Miss-Adventures Guide to Ultimate Empowerment for Women so we know we're not alone. Sharing our stories helps. Feeling less alone in our traumas, experiences, illnesses, etc., gives us mental, emotional, and spiritual strength to thrive in every area of our life. Ladies, sharing what we've gone through is our superhero power; half the time, we don't even realize the impact our stories will have in changing another woman's life. As a team of superhero women, we're always stronger when we bond, open up and stand together versus tearing each other apart."

Miss-Adventures Guide to Ultimate Empowerment for Women contains chapters on dealing with abandonment triggers, building a purpose-driven legacy, cultivating the seeds of change, breaking the cycle of childhood trauma, managing overwhelm with ease and surviving a difficult divorce or the loss of one's child.

Joining Bailey in the project were co-authors Jill Alman-Bernstein, Amber Jace, Dr. Gretchen Bruno, Christine Falcon-Daigle, Lori Frisher, Tanya Garner, Lolita Guarin, Pamela D. Jordan, Tiffany McBride, Karen Rosenfeld, Montgomery Nolwazi, Charmaine Nkosi, Marion Noone, Anna Pereira, Billie Rinehart, Tara Rose Ritchie, Denise Smith, Tanya Stokes, Jennifer Tasker, Delores Tronco, Cynthia Webster and Georgia Wong.

Praise for Miss-Adventures Guide

"Stephanie Bailey has galvanized twenty-two warrior women, who each effectively, honestly, compassionately, courageously, unapologetically, and intuitively decry the shadow archetypes and unattended emotional wounds that threaten to undermine one's well-being. … This is an adventure you dare not miss!" — Regina Louise, author of Permission Granted: Kick-Ass Strategies to Bootstrap Your Way to Unconditional Self-Love

"This book has snippets of wisdom for everyone. It's an unflinchingly honest and vulnerable collection of stories of women who had the courage and strength to overcome life's challenges and reclaim their power. They share how to pivot, make healthy choices and carve out a new and better path for happiness and inner peace." — Lisa Vrancken, award-winning producer, No. 1 best-selling author, and speaker

About Stephanie Bailey

Stephanie Bailey is the CEO of Miss-Adventures, LLC. For more than 26 years, she has served as a self-love and relationship coach assisting women with their relationships, dating, break-ups, and life satisfaction. Bailey is an Amazon best-selling author, writer and yoga teacher who strongly believes in the power of prayer and affirmations to ignite and create the love, health, wealth, success, family, abundance, and prosperity women want in their lives. Bailey offers in-person and virtual love coaching sessions

