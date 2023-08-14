Brave Healer Productions Releases "On Purpose Woman: The Complete Holistic Guide for Spiritual Entrepreneurs"

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of businesses owned by women in the U.S. is rising. As many as 42% of all American businesses are now owned by women. To meet the needs of this growing group, many of whom crave business models that hue to their ideals, Brave Healer Productions has published On Purpose Woman: The Complete Holistic Guide for Spiritual Entrepreneurs.

On Purpose Woman: The Complete Holistic Guide for Spiritual Entrepreneurs

Lead author is Ginny Robertson, a lifelong supporter of women and girls who is perhaps best known for founding the On Purpose Woman Global Community 23 years ago to foster a deeper connection between women through virtual and in-person gatherings.

The new book offers the wisdom and practical tools embraced by a group of brilliant women to create their own heart-centered businesses. For Robinson being an on-purpose woman means "getting in touch with what makes our heart sing, gives us a deep sense of fulfillment and points to ways we can make a difference." She adds, "Our [author's] shared experiences may help you avoid pitfalls, learn practical skills, understand why you chose your work, and move forward with grace, ease, and joy."

There are chapters on networking with heart, the first step for finding your purpose and reaching your goals, the secret to attracting more clients by being your authentic self, and using art, beauty and nature for inspiration and peace of mind.

Also contributing to the book are LaTisha Boyd-Potts, Laura Di Franco, Gail Dixon, Melissa Harris, Dr. Carla Johnston, Olivia A. Jones, Gurpreet Juneja, Dr. Sree Meleth, Laurie Morin, Pat Perrier, Rev. Mary Perry, Dr. Maria Petrucci, Lilia Shoshanna Rae, Tamara Robinson, Jacqueline R. Scott, Jean Wright, and Kathryn Yarborough.

Praise for On Purpose Woman

"Today you start your journey into a wholly new way to embrace and engage your business by re-evaluating yourself, your purpose, your 'why,' and your world! If you want to create or grow your heart-centered business, grab your highlighter and pen, and settle in. You have NEVER read a purpose-driven book like this one. Hats off to Ginny Robertson and her heart-centered team of savvy business authors who have created this treasure-trove for on-purpose women." — Amy Gillespie Dougherty, author of The Ancestors Within book series

About Ginny Robinson

Ginny Robinson's mission is connecting women around the world to their gifts, purpose and each other. In addition to her On Purpose Woman Global Community, she publishes On Purpose Woman Online Magazine and co-hosts the Real Women Real Purpose Talk Show. She is an inspirational speaker, workshop facilitator, and the former co-host of the WomanTalk Live radio show on WCBM in Baltimore.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 58 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

