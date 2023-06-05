Brave Healer Productions Releases Shaman Heart: Sacred Rebel

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of Shaman Heart: Sacred Rebel, a powerful collection of twenty-five inspiring personal stories of transforming wounds and fears into personal power, love, and freedom.

Sacred Rebel cast gathers for powerful author's journey in Teotihuacan, Mexico.
Shaman Heart: Sacred Rebel
Best-selling lead authors Stephanie Urbina Jones and Jeremy Pajer share their vision for the book, "Never more than now has it been clearer: We are a world longing for initiation. We are being invited to step consciously from one stage and age in our lives and on the planet and into a new way of being. All of life is crying out for our attention to transform."

Over one year, the duo interviewed and carefully selected the cast of 25 authors. Over seven days, Jones and Pajer led them on a powerful author's journey in the Pyramids of Teotihuacan, Mexico, where they laid their hearts on the altar of this ancient city.

After a profound experience and breakthrough, each author returned home to write a vulnerable yet empowering story of liberation. Readers will find chapters on transforming codependence into self-love, retrieving a soul that has been lost, freeing oneself from limiting beliefs, recovery from trauma and addiction, intuitive decision-making, and more.

"We hope these brave words serve as an invitation to initiation and that these real-life stories and wisdom awaken a longing in the reader to step into their authenticity and become who they were born to be," said Jones and Pajer.

Contributing to the book were Dasha Allred Bond, Krysta Boutros, Linda K. Castor, Dan Cook, Laura Di Franco, Kim Louise Eden, Jennifer Falchi, Sonja Glad, Tina Green, Mary Rose Kent, Kimberly Millstone, Daniela Mueller, Kelli Murbach, Susan Oppegard-Evans, Natalie Petersen, Angel Rohrer, Seth Rohrer, Suzanne Rollen, Glenn Schuster, Ruth A. Souther, Cameron Vaughn Stogner, Carol Welch-Jones, Heather Westling and Emily K. Grieves.

Praise for Shaman Heart: Sacred Rebel

"Stephanie and Jeremy's words are like musical notes and their message is like a song that comes directly from their soul, sharing sacred shamanic teachings in a journey that will bring a healing and an awakening to one's journey in life to awake and be aware of one's own shaman's heart!"— Don Jose Ruiz, Best-selling Author, The Wisdom of the Shamans

"Shaman Heart Sacred Rebel is breathtaking in its vulnerability. … Every word charts a powerful course to help you travel from personal bondage to full-blown liberation. This is a life-changing book." — Dr. Ahriana Platten, Best-selling Author, Rites and Rituals, Harnessing the Power of Sacred Ceremony

"This book is a pilgrimage of personal freedom. Each story is like a machete of inspiration, love, and liberation. These are truly children of the sun." — Jorge Luis Delgado, Author, Inka Wisdom and Andean Spirituality

About the Lead Authors

Stephanie Urbina Jones and Jeremy Pajer have spent more than 40 years pursuing their freedom by studying, praying, walking, talking and working to heal and create lives of humility, passion and purpose. Visit shamanheart.org for more information.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 50 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

