Brave Healer Productions Releases The Alchemy of Intuition: Embodied Practices to Access Your Inner Voice

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of The Alchemy of Intuition: Embodied Practices to Access Your Inner Voice.

Helmed by lead author Dr. Tiffany McBride, who is assisted by an impressive group of coauthors, the book's message is that intuition is something we were born with but may just need to remember how to access.

Blending psychology, spirituality, and embodied practice, the book takes readers through the alchemical stages of transformation—dissolving old patterns, awakening inner wisdom, and integrating intuition as a living, grounded presence.

The book has a foreword by the Rev. Dr. Ahriana Platten, the best-selling author of Sacred Menopause. She writes, "The writers of this collection offer proof that intuition can be embodied and that guidance expresses itself as naturally and reliably as breath fills our lungs. They remind us that inner knowing doesn't always arrive with trumpets. Sometimes it arrives as a soft shift in the chest, a warm recognition, or a sudden sense of alignment."

Featured contributors include Caroline Arco, Morgan Costley, Laura Di Franco, Susan L. Ernst, Christine Falcon-Daigle, Teri Freesmeyer, Dustin Graham, Susan C. Jensen, Rachel Kaufman, Marta Kowalska, Jayme Lynn, Vanessa Pacheco, Natalie V. Petersen, Keady Phelan, Dr. Ruth A. Souther, Jennifer K. Sproul, Michele Tatos, Becky Wheeler, and Beth Wilson.

Praise for the Book

"The Alchemy of Intuition explores the mysteries of intuition through a transformative pilgrimage to sacred sites in Ireland. Through McBride's lyrical narrative and a Jungian lens on alchemy as an intuitive process, the anthology honors each writer's journey toward healing, personal power, and self-sovereignty as they reclaim authentic intuition. It is an invitation to connect with the voice of our soul, a lived practice of freedom." — Carley Mattimore, co-author of Sacred Messengers of Shamanic Africa

"The Alchemy of Intuition is not only a magical read, but—more importantly—a map to awakening and following your own inner wisdom and living from that empowered truth. From the moment you open the book, its pages come alive, inviting you on a mystical journey that opens your heart and sparks the courage to take the next step and trust yourself." — Rev. Stephanie Urbina Jones, co-founder of Freedom Folk and Soul, best-selling author of the Shaman Heart series

About the Lead Author

Tiffany McBride holds a doctorate in shamanic psycho-spiritual studies from the Venus Rising Institute for Shamanic Healing Arts and a master's in counseling. She is a licensed clinical psychotherapist, and an ordained priestess, a shamanic minister, and healing arts minister. With over two decades of professional experience, she holds advanced training in somatic psychotherapy, expressive arts, EMDR, Internal Family Systems, Reiki, and trauma recovery. McBride has served as a therapist for youth in crisis, a grief and death doula, a music leader, and a guide for countless clients and communities navigating birth, death, and rebirth. Her body of work includes Mama Crow's Magic, The Wild Muse Healing Arts Studio, and The Lotus: Healing from the Root Up.

To learn more, visit https://www.tiffany-mcbride.org; https://www.themysticmuse.org; and https://www.instagram.com/witchycrowwmn83.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books), is an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy more consciously. Brave Healer Productions has published over 100 Amazon best-selling books.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; https://lauradifranco.com.

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions