BETHESDA, Md., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New from Brave Healer Productions, The Caregiver's Advocate offers a complete resource to caregivers eager to discover strategies that have worked for others so they can create a plan, reduce their stress, boost their confidence and learn that they are not alone on their challenging journeys.

Brave Healer Productions Releases The Caregiver’s Advocate: A Complete Guide to Support and Resources

Lead author Debbie DeMoss Compton — who speaks about caregiver and dementia issues from firsthand experience and professional training — has assembled a team of experts from the U.S., Israel, the UK and Canada who share their experiences and some of the strategies that worked well for them. Contributing to the book were Karen Hulme Alegi, Alexis Baker, Michelle Briggs, Frank Byrum, Ellen Donovan, Daneika D. Farmer, Brenda Freed, Amy Friesen, Diane Marie Gallant, Kathleen Plummer Gordon, R. Scott Holmes, Kim Kasiah, Cheryl M. Kinney, Michael Lewis, Susan J. Ryan, Nicky Sargant, Dr. Carol Sargent, Veronica Scheers, Rev. Dr. Karen Schuder, and Rena Yudkowsky.

Among the topics in the book are promoting healthy boundaries; avoiding caregiver burnout; protecting the elderly from financial exploitation; finding the gift in caregiving; and vacationing with an impaired loved one. The book also offers a helpful resource section with an alphabetical listing of companies whose services may be useful to caregivers.

Praise for The Caregiver's Advocate

"The role of caregiver is one we will all play within our lifetime, but it will be different for each of us. Here is a book that offers practical advice, profound understanding of how caregiving changes the caregiver, and spiritual support during end-of-life all in one space. Hearing the authors' personal experiences is inspiring and reassuring that no one is perfect, but all are capable of being a caregiver advocate. This book is a tool we all need in our toolbox; the sooner, the better!" — Janet Carter, LMSW, aging life-care manager

"The Caregiver's Advocate was such a delightful book to read. So many different ideas and tools. I love the part about music and dance. I believe in my soul; we all have that ability built into us. Thank you so much for helping others who are struggling with what could be such a lost feeling. These are helpful tools." — Pamela Bonta, caregiver, Texas Health and Environment Alliance

"This book should be in all primary care offices and available to all children, parents, and any caregiver. Each and every chapter is a wealth of information. I particularly enjoyed the Resources chapter. There is more information than I even knew about!" — Dr. Mariali Garcia M.D., FACE

About the Author

The Caregiver's Advocate: A Complete Guide to Support and Resources is Debbie DeMoss Compton's tenth book. She was a caregiver for her mother, father and mother-in-law, all of whom had dementia. She has been a community educator for the Alzheimer's Association since 2017 and is a certified caregiver consultant and advocate. She founded The Purple Vine, an organization that empowers caregivers to reduce stress, block burnout, and learn to laugh again.

