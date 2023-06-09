Brave Healer Productions Releases The Energy Healer’s Oracle: Tools for Total Transformation

BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of The Energy Healer's Oracle: Tools for Total Transformation. For the book, UK-based lead author Angela Orora Medway-Smith — The Practical Mystic — brought together an extraordinary group of energy healers from diverse backgrounds and modalities to offer readers who are new to energy medicine the tools they can use at home to foster their holistic wellness.

A visionary and healer who has 40 years of experience, Medway-Smith has fashioned a volume filled with captivating stories and profound insights from these masters of their craft on such topics as awakening intuition, conscious eating for high vibrational wellness, the path to unshakable Zen, and experiencing a spiritual sexual awakening. There is a foreword by Diana Savil, author of Awakening the Flame.

The book's contributors include Chrystal Rose Addison, Madeline Amelia, Caroline Mary Andrews, Sheila Applegate, Neshla Avey, Nikki Etta Clovers-Lane, Renee Hagar-Smith, R. Scott Holmes, Korinna Zoya Humber, Gurpreet Juneja, Jennifer Elizabeth Moore, Kieron Morgan, Fiona Radman, Sophie Russell, Benjamin Zachary Shure, Nydia Laysa Stone, Julie Williams, Jeni Willing, and "Sevante" Wulkan.

"It's the book I wish I had in my hands when I first trained as a spiritual healer in the '80s; the book for those interested in learning how energy healing can transform their lives. It's the book for energy healers who want to understand the potential of what can be achieved by working with different modalities; the book for those looking for a master energy healing practitioner or a master teacher to support and guide them. The book for the simply curious and seasoned practitioners alike," Medway-Smith writes.

Praise for The Energy Healer's Oracle

"This book is not just another self-help guide; it is a treasure trove of knowledge, wisdom, and inspiration, offering a unique and comprehensive exploration of the world of energy healing." — Ana Otero, The Desert Rose Mystery School

"If you are exploring your own spiritual calling, are a seeker of insight and transformation, or are perhaps already a healer, you will find new perspectives, awareness, and directions to help guide you on your path." — Jill Alman-Bernstein, intuitive and Akashic guide, divine energy healing practitioner, soul realignment advanced practitioner

"I can highly recommend this book to those who are looking for any knowledge about high-vibrational healing modalities. … This book is an invaluable tool for anyone looking to enhance their healing abilities and connect with the power of the universe." — John Spender, author of the best-selling book series A Journey of Riches

About Angela Orora Medway-Smith

Angela Orora Medway-Smith is a Welsh spiritual channel and teacher, master healer, coach, and retreat leader. She has set up healing clinics, is chair of a nonprofit dedicated to promoting energy healing, created charity holistic events and festivals, trained hundreds of energy healers, and supported thousands of clients worldwide with healing and guidance from spirit. Angela is a direct channel for the Angelic Realm and Ascended Masters and has published two channeled books, The Book of Many Colours: Awaken Your Soul's Purpose with the Divine Rays and The Book of Many Flames: Everyday Alchemy Using Esoteric Energy. She has co-authored four No. 1 International Amazon best-sellers.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 58 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com; www.cariadspiritual.com; www.facebook.com/angelamedwaysmith

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions