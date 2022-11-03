BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a year after it brought out the first volume, Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Sacred Spaces Volume Two: Subtle Shifts for Mind, Body, and Home Transformation, with a foreword by Dr. Paulette Kouffman Sherman, a psychologist who wrote The Book of Sacred Baths.

Brave Healer Productions Releases the Second Volume in Its Sacred Spaces Series

As Dr. Sherman points out, the new book contains 24 stories "of hope, inspiration, and transformation about how to triumph, adapt and begin again. For life is not always easy and we have many opportunities to learn lessons from the places that we falter." She adds: "Sacred Spaces, to me, take ordinary terrain and blesses it with meaning, grace, insight, gratitude and sanctity. We can do this with anything so that what was once ornery and ordinary, becomes euphoric and extraordinary."

The book's lead author is Colleen Avis, an integrative life coach, mindfulness mentor and yoga guide. There are chapters that deal with why self-care is not selfish, finding joy and fearlessness in creativity, turning a health crisis or job loss into gifts, and becoming your own best friend by healing generational trauma.

Avis handpicked the book's contributors: Nicole Aiken, Anne Gaelle Benoit, Mary Blanchard, Susan Brennan, Michelle M. Burke, Dr. Maria Canter, Kelly M. Edens, Ann Enyart, Beth Geddio, Deana DeMare Hally, Jill Heiman, Heidi Henyon, Tollisha Joseph, Christina Kauffmann, Ann Keating, Mary Ellen Keating, Virginie Linder, Allie Lowe, Tanya Saunders, Katie Shanley, Mayan Tran, and Angela Barbieri Usas.

Praise for Sacred Spaces, Volume Two

"Sacred Spaces is an invitation to embark on a journey to yourself, to open to your most beautiful bloom in community with loving guides. We're shown our shared humanity in every story, creating a familiarity and intimacy that makes the wisdom, expertise, and tools offered feel accessible, and subtle shifts seem within reach. With diverse voices and raw courage, the authors have democratized healing and created a sense of belonging and trust." — Sheri Lyons, master coach and Maria Shriver's Sunday paper community manager

"Sacred Spaces is a beautiful and heartfelt collection of stories that reflect the authors' intentions of bringing connection into life. … This book takes us on a journey that helps us to appreciate every moment and encourages self-reflection and peace. I highly recommend it to anyone who craves deeper connection and meaning in life." — Todd McLaughlin, owner, Native Yoga Center and Palm Beach Thai Massage

"Sacred Spaces is the book that proves the inner journey doesn't have to be complicated. … This is a must-read for your inner journey." — Sujan Shah, keynote speaker, mindfulness practitioner, owner of Sujan Speaks

About Colleen Avis

Colleen Avis is a certified Chopra life coach, guiding her clients through their unique journeys toward wholeness and purpose. She owns Subtle Shifts and previously worked in Europe and the U.S. as a management consultant for many years. She is the founder of the nonprofit Be Brave and Shave, raising $1.5 million to endow the first pediatric oncology chair at Children's National Hospital. She has been profiled in Wellness & Wisdom Magazine, Modern Luxury DC, and Arlington Magazine.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 50 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing. The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

