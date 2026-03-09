The new book shares 25 simple tools for achieving peak mind, body, and soul wellness.

BETHESDA, Md., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing: 25 Home Practices and Tools for Peak Holistic Health and Wellness, the sixth volume in its Amazon best-selling series that debuted in 2020, helping to accelerate the Maryland-based publishing company's footprint that now comprises over 100 best-sellers. The book's publication is part of a celebration marking Brave Healer Productions' tenth anniversary.

Brave Healer Productions Releases the Sixth Volume in The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing Series

The publishing company's CEO, Laura Di Franco, who spent three decades as a physical therapist, is the lead author. Di Franco says, "In Volume 6, you'll meet 24 of those expert Brave Healer authors who express that same passion to guide, teach, and facilitate this magical process of healing. They're here to empower you to connect with your inner wisdom and healer. They know that authentic healers don't fix you; they help you connect with the power you have to heal yourself. In each chapter, you'll enjoy a real story and a practical self-healing tool, as the authors step up as the master teachers they are to guide you in an experience with one of the modalities they love."

Featured authors include Brigette Burton, Jean Voice Dart, Kelly Daugherty, Dr. Faith Galliano Desai, Johanna Farrimond, Marilyn Fay, Garet Free, Jane Ann Guyette, April Hannah, R Scott Holmes, Sandra Lee, Julianne Thompson Lewis, Melissa T. Maxwell, Laura Mayer, Dr. Tiffany McBride. David D McLeod, DeeAnna Merz Nagel, Donna O'Toole, Rev. Dr. Ahriana Platten, Heather Potvin, Rev. Dr. Karen Schuder, Michele Silva-Dockery, Sensei Timothy Stuetz, and Caitilin Twain. Among the topics they address are writing one's way to peak performance; using menopause to turn pain into power; applying simple vagus nerve practices to healing; and creating dream lives through being present.

Praise for the Book

"Reading this book feels like receiving a gift. Each story opens a window into someone's very personal journey, their purpose, and the lessons they've learned along the way. You'll gain insights and practical life skills you didn't even realize you needed. It's inspiring, empowering, and a reminder that one insight can shift a life's trajectory." — Ilana Zablozki-Amir, M.D., author of Healthy for Life.

"As a healthcare practitioner treating clients with complex chronic conditions for the past 15 years, I'm always seeking meaningful ways to help people understand their mind-body-spirit connection. This book delivers incredibly insightful tools that address the essential elements of recovery … [and] provides dozens of ways to connect with inner wisdom and transform our deepest hurts into life-changing opportunities for growth and healing. I highly recommend it for anyone seeking to deepen their sense of self and connection." — Justin Krull, RPT, co-CEO, Myofascial Release Mississauga and Myofascial Canada.

About Laura Di Franco and Brave Healer Productions

Laura Di Franco is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books), an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy in a more conscious way. Brave Healer Productions has published over 100 Amazon best-selling books. Di Franco is a retired physical therapist, 14-time author, third-degree black belt, and lifelong poet who enjoys helping people experience what's possible when they share their brave words with the world. Her Brave Healer community has more than 3,000 authors.

Get access to The Brave Healer Resources Vault with training and master classes for author-entrepreneurs: https://lauradifranco.com/resources-vault/

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; https://www.lauradifranco.com

