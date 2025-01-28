The fifth in a series, the book offers relatable advice on living from leaders, luminaries, experts and visionaries

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco, the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, a Bethesda-based book publishing company, announces the release of the fifth book in its The Wellness Universe Guide to Self-Care series. The newest book, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care: 25 Tools for Life, is part of the celebration of The Wellness Universe's tenth year of existence.

Brave Healer Productions Releases “The Wellness Universe Guide to Self-Care: 25 Tools for Life”

The 25 experts featured were hand-picked by Anna Pereira, founder of The Wellness Universe, who writes in the introduction that the purpose of the book is "to provide stories and tools to help you uncover, discover, and create your own path to living your best life experience, no matter your age, where you live, your culture, identity, or circumstances. The tools are meant for you to do on your own and for many of the common situations we face as humans."

For example, the experts explore such topics as living authentically, achieving greater confidence and self-acceptance, lessening stress, enjoying greater peace, and achieving joyful longevity.

In addition to Pereira, contributors include Tafiq Akhir, Jill Alman-Bernstein, Keri A. Bentsen, Donna Burgher, Bonnie Chase, Jean Voice Dart, Linda Dieffenbach, Ilene L. Dillon, Ellen Donovan, Carrie Hopkins-Doubts, Lolita Guarin, David D, McLeod, Kathleen S. McPhillips, Miché Meizner, Jennifer Moore, Doris Siksek Muna, Dr. Kim Marie Pauline, Tina Plantillas, Kristen Hallett Rzasa, Desiree Holmes Scherini, Bonnie Sheldon, Nancy Stevens, Janette Stuart, Lisa Bonta Sumii, and Kim Wagner.

The book has a foreword by Alicia Vitarelli, a Philadelphia-area news anchor who met Pereira during an earlier interview. Vitarelli says, "The concept of self-care can seem daunting. It can feel selfish or wasteful. But, as you're about to learn, it's the tool we must utilize to tap into our confidence, our strength, and our authentic identity. It's no surprise to me that Anna is playing hostess to a party of powerhouses, all ready to share useful, real-life, ready-to-use tips. I am so honored to be included in this group of light-seekers, healers, experts, mentors, and muses."

Praise for the book

"An inspiring collection of real-life stories and actionable tools from elite athletes, medical experts, and survivors of immense challenges. Each chapter offers honest, thought-provoking insights, empowering readers to grow mentally, physically, and spiritually. A must-read for anyone seeking transformation and practical strategies for well-being." — Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League president

"As a cardiologist specializing in the mind-heart connection, I found The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, 25 Tools for Life to be an inspiring and practical resource. Each chapter offers actionable tools for living with purpose, healing, and resilience—core principles for cultivating a healthy and happy heart." — Jonathan Fisher, M.D., author of Just One Heart

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions is accepting applications for its Complete Self-Care, Ultimate Guide. Health-care professionals such as physical therapists, massage therapists, and mind and body experts who would like to write a chapter are invited to apply. A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

About The Wellness Universe

Anna Pereira is the founder of The Wellness Universe. As an author and creator of wellness events, projects, and programs, Pereira is an expert at showcasing, promoting, and supporting the world's most talented wellness professionals. Through her platform and her Facebook page, Circles of Inspiration by Anna Pereira, she has improved the lives of over 700,000 people. Pereira is accepting applications for the sixth volume of her series subtitled Tools for Transformation.

Contact: Anna Pereira, [email protected]; or Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com

