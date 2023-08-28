Brave Kids Books Releases Amaleigha Makes a New Friend

The new book teaches elementary school students about the Ukrainian people, fostering a connection with others

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book from Brave Healer Production's Brave Kids Book Division, Amaleigha Makes a New Friend, teaches elementary school-aged readers about Ukrainian people, their culture, and war with Russia, and hints at practical ways students and their families can help Ukrainian families during their current humanitarian crisis.

Amaleigha Makes a New Friend

Written by school librarian Janice Pratt and illustrated by Alina Kralia, a Ukrainian artist who relocated because of the war, the book tells the story of Amaleigha, a third-grader at Happy Days Elementary who comes to know a Ukrainian boy named Vova from letters they write through a pen-pal program run by her teacher.

While young readers of the books and their families are likely to come away with knowing some Ukrainian words, foods and traditions—including ways that Christmas is celebrated there—they may also find that they have a greater understanding and empathy for people living in other parts of the world.

Pratt says, "I feel that when we can learn about people in other parts of the world, we feel more like a world family and we want to find ways to take care of our families whether in our own homes or far away."

Amaleigha's fictional third-grade classmates debate whether to have a clothes drive, a spare change collection or donate money to a fund that aids Ukrainian families.

Laura Di Franco, publisher and CEO of Brave Healer Productions says, "This delightful story cuts straight to the heart and will be a gift to kids and adults alike."

About the Author

Jan Pratt has been a preschool owner, librarian, school librarian and children's yoga teacher. She had always wanted to write a book and did so for the first time at 62 with the publication of her first book, Amaleigha and the Big Idea.

About Brave Kids Books

Brave Kids Books will draw its authors from healers and wellness practitioners who specialize in sharing important messages with children about being brave, speaking up, and understanding the magical gifts they possess. The company provides coaching and strategy sessions, design and editing services, and assistance with book launches and marketing.

For more information about Brave Kids Books, visit https://bravekidsbooks.com.

