Brayton Purcell LLP Announces Expanded California Effort Supporting Cal/OSHA Petition to Prohibit High-Silica Artificial Stone; Highlights Capital & Main Investigation on Federal Liability Shield

NOVATO, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP today announced it is continuing and expanding its California work supporting a petition submitted to the Cal/OSHA Standards Board by the Western Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association (WOEMA) seeking to prohibit the fabrication of artificial stone containing more than 1% crystalline silica, while also calling public attention to a new Capital & Main investigation on federal legislation that would restrict legal claims involving artificial stone manufacturers.

A worker uses a hand tool to wet cut an artificial stone countertop at a fabrication shop. Photo by Semantha Raquel Norris.

The Capital & Main report —"As Worker Silicosis Deaths Mount, GOP Moves to Shield Companies From Liability," published April 13, 2026, by Semantha Raquel Norris — describes the accelerating national crisis of artificial stone silicosis and examines proposed federal legislation introduced by U.S. Reps. Tom McClintock (R–CA) and Andy Biggs (R–AZ) that would bar certain civil lawsuits against artificial stone slab manufacturers and sellers.

Brayton Purcell LLP's Direct Involvement: Representation and On–the–Ground Case Data

Brayton Purcell LLP currently represents more than 700 artificial stone fabrication workers, and the firm's experience indicates that publicly reported case totals may significantly understate the scope of the disease.

The report states, "James Nevin [of Brayton Purcell LLP], an attorney representing more than 500 stone fabrication workers in California and another 200 nationally, claimed that this is a severe undercount and said his law firm's own data suggests the actual number of silicosis cases are much higher."

"It's not a few bad actors. It's a majority of the shops, including the very sophisticated shops," Nevin said, pointing to clients in Colorado who developed silicosis after working in a fabrication shop with "state–of–the–art equipment."

The Capital & Main investigation further reports that public health experts agree official totals in California are likely an undercount, and that the California Department of Public Health has stated it does not estimate the percentage of fabrication shops where individuals with reported silicosis cases have worked.

Why the Cal/OSHA Petition Matters in California

WOEMA — an association of occupational and environmental medicine physicians — submitted a petition to Cal/OSHA requesting a prohibition on artificial stone slabs containing more than 1% crystalline silica, citing the rapid rise of severe lung disease in countertop fabrication workers and the limitations of existing controls in preventing disease.

Brayton Purcell LLP has supported the WOEMA petition through advocacy and public education, including formal participation in Cal/OSHA Standards Board proceedings and ongoing outreach regarding the health hazards associated with fabricating high–silica artificial stone.

Artificial Stone Silicosis: Product Hazard at Issue

Artificial stone (also referred to as quartz or engineered stone) is composed of at least 90% silica, and the silica particles released during fabrication are nano–sized; the remaining approximate 10% of the product consists of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including highly toxic resins, dyes and glues.

The Capital & Main report notes that silicosis develops when workers inhale respirable crystalline silica dust, which scars and constricts the lungs; in extreme cases, lung transplantation is required. The report states that in California alone, artificial stone–related silicosis has killed at least 29 people and sickened more than 500.

Federal Liability Shield Raises Accountability Concerns

The Capital & Main investigation describes the push for federal legislation that would restrict product liability claims against artificial stone manufacturers and sellers and includes Nevin's criticism of the proposed approach.

"But Nevin said that the bill to grant quartz manufacturers legal immunity would protect 'foreign companies and a big MAGA Trump donor … at the cost of the lives of fabrication workers in the U.S.'"

Nevin also emphasized the historic role that civil litigation has played in driving safer industrial practices: "The only thing that has ever gotten industry to change their ways and take the carcinogens and toxins out of their products is third–party civil lawsuits," he said, comparing current artificial stone silicosis cases to earlier asbestos litigation.

Read the Full Investigation

Brayton Purcell LLP encourages members of the media, public health community, and policymakers to review the full investigation into the medical and legal issues surrounding artificial stone silicosis and proposed federal liability protections.

Full article (Capital & Main):

As Worker Silicosis Deaths Mount, GOP Moves to Shield Companies From Liability [capitalandmain.com]

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with an established focus on representing individuals diagnosed with serious occupational diseases, including artificial stone silicosis caused by crystalline silica dust exposure. The firm is known for its accomplished and knowledgeable attorneys and its professional advocacy on behalf of workers and families affected by toxic exposures.

Media Contact:

Nolan Lowry

[email protected]

415–399–3107

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP