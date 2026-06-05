Brayton Purcell LLP Highlights KQED Reporting on Federal Bill Affecting Artificial Stone Silicosis Claims

NOVATO, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP is bringing attention to a June 4, 2026 article by KQED News journalist Farida Jhabvala Romero examining proposed federal legislation that would significantly affect workers diagnosed with silicosis linked to artificial stone exposure.

Artificial Stone and Silicosis

As reported by KQED, crystalline silica artificial stone—also referred to as engineered or manufactured stone—is at least 90% crystalline silica, with the remaining portion consisting of highly toxic resins, glues, dyes, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Cutting and polishing artificial stone releases nano sized silica particles that penetrate deep into the lungs.

The KQED article cites medical and workplace health professionals who report that workers have developed aggressive and fatal forms of silicosis even when commonly used (and OSHA prescribed) dust control measures are in place. David Michaels, a former assistant secretary of labor at OSHA and an epidemiologist at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, stated:

"It is tragic that the Republican majority showed no interest in stopping this epidemic that is killing workers," Michaels said in a statement. "Passage of this legislation will undoubtedly result in more workers being disabled by deadly dust."



Congressional Debate

Supporters of H.R. 5437 argue that artificial stone slabs are safe when handled properly, and that responsibility for silica exposure should rest with downstream fabrication shops. In remarks cited by KQED, Rep. McClintock stated:

"Who should be held responsible when an otherwise safe product is misused?"

Opponents of the bill, including Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, criticized the proposal for failing to address the growing silicosis crisis and limiting accountability for manufacturers, according to the KQED report.

Scientific Evidence Contradicts "Otherwise Safe" Claims

James Nevin, an attorney with Brayton Purcell LLP, emphasized that the claim that artificial stone is an "otherwise safe product" is inconsistent with the scientific record. Nevin noted that more than one hundred peer reviewed scientific studies have shown that high silica artificial stone slabs cannot be fabricated safely by human beings, even when recommended controls are used.

This scientific consensus stands in direct conflict with assertions by the bill's authors that artificial stone is an "otherwise safe product" when handled properly, Nevin said.

California's Silicosis Crisis

The KQED article places the proposed legislation in the context of California's ongoing silicosis crisis. California has confirmed more than 560 cases of silicosis linked to artificial stone exposure and at least 31 worker deaths since 2019. California remains the only state actively tracking artificial stone–related silicosis cases.

According to KQED, most affected workers are low income Latino men, many of whom were unaware of the dangers associated with cutting and polishing artificial stone until after becoming ill. The cost of treatment—including lung transplants for those who qualify—has largely been borne by state taxpayers, rather than through workers' compensation systems.

Brayton Purcell LLP's Representation of Artificial Stone Workers

As highlighted in the KQED report, Brayton Purcell LLP represents hundreds of countertop fabricators and other workers diagnosed with artificial stone–related silicosis, giving the firm extensive experience with these matters nationwide.

Several lawsuits against artificial stone manufacturers have led to settlements, said Nevin, whose firm represents workers in the majority of silicosis claims filed to date. Of the three cases that have reached verdict, two resulted in substantial jury awards: $52.4 million for a former Los Angeles countertop fabricator in 2024 and $17.4 million for a 28 year old stoneworker in Colorado in 2026.

Nevin also noted that only approximately 1% of crystalline silica artificial stone is manufactured in the United States, with Cambria identified as the largest domestic producer, while the vast majority of products used in the U.S. are imported.

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a California based law firm with extensive experience representing individuals diagnosed with occupational lung diseases, including silicosis. The firm has a longstanding focus on cases involving toxic exposure and work related respiratory illness.

Nolan Lowry

Brayton Purcell LLP

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (415) 399 3107

Website: https://www.braytonlaw.com

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP