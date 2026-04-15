Brayton Purcell LLP Releases New Podcast Episode Documenting Cal/OSHA Hearing on Artificial Stone Silicosis

NOVATO, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP today announced the release of Episode 13 of its podcast series, From Dust to Verdict, titled "WOEMA vs. Artificial Stone Slab Manufacturers." The episode documents and analyzes the March 19, 2026, Cal/OSHA Standards Board hearing concerning a petition submitted by the Western Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association (WOEMA) specifically requesting a ban on artificial stone containing more than 1% crystalline silica. The petition comes as a direct response to the artificial stone silicosis epidemic currently taking place in countertop fabrication shops throughout the state.

In Episode 13 of From Dust to Verdict, host James Nevin of Brayton Purcell LLP delivers a detailed and unflinching examination of the March 19, 2026 Cal/OSHA Standards Board hearing on artificial stone and silicosis.

The episode focuses on testimony presented by occupational medicine physicians, nurses, worker advocates, and Cal/OSHA medical leadership regarding artificial stone fabrication and its association with accelerated silicosis, a progressive lung disease affecting countertop fabrication workers. Crystalline silica artificial stone—also referred to as engineered, artificial or manufactured stone—is at least 90% silica, with nanosized silica particles and approximately 10% additional toxic metals, glues, resins, and dyes, which are released along with volatile organic compounds (VOC's) d‑uring fabrication activities such as cutting, grinding, polishing, and drilling.

During the hearing, Dr. Robert Blink, an occupational medicine physician and former Cal/OSHA Standards Board member, described the medical consequences of silica exposure in clear terms. "You inhale silica, it's gonna stay with you for the rest of your life." Dr. Blink told the Board. He further explained, "Silicosis is not curable. Once you've got it, you're gonna have it the rest of your life."

Episode 13 also includes commentary from James Nevin, a partner at Brayton Purcell LLP and host of From Dust to Verdict, reflecting on statements made during the hearing. Addressing the positions advanced by industry representatives, Nevin stated during the podcast, "Even in the face of overwhelming evidence, Board Chairman Alioto chooses to ignore the evidence and erroneously asserts that there is a meaningful scientific debate. To be clear, the only voices of debate are from the domestic and foreign slab manufacturer lobbyists."

Nevin further discussed enforcement focused‑ proposals raised at the hearing, stating, "Finally, fully adopting the artificial stone slab manufacturer lobbyist's position that a few bad actor criminal dry cutters just need to be arrested to stop this epidemic, Chairman Alioto boasted about his ill-conceived letter to various California County District Attorneys."

Addressing the foreign slab manufacturers and Minnesota-based Cambria, he added, "If it is supposedly the fault of these criminal fabrication shops, there is an easy solution-- stop selling your slabs to them, you know exactly who they are. You don't need Cal/OSHA to lock up your customers in jail, just stop selling them your poison!"

In addition to medical and legal testimony, the episode features perspectives from worker advocates who addressed the lived experiences of fabrication workers. Maegan Ortiz, Executive Director of IDEPSCA, described the disconnect she observed between worker experiences and industry messaging. "It feels sort of like gaslighting to hear that silicosis is not the epidemic that it is," Ortiz told the Board. She also relayed feedback from workers themselves, stating, "Workers told us last year… if everyone knew this product was so dangerous, why were we still allowed to work with it?"

The hearing also included statements from artificial stone slab manufacturers and industry representatives, who discussed compliance-based approaches and disputed whether artificial stone presents risks distinct from other silica-containing materials. ‑Episode 13 captures these differing viewpoints and places them in context alongside the medical testimony presented.

Throughout the episode, From Dust to Verdict documents the public record of the hearing and provides context informed by Brayton Purcell LLP's experience representing hundreds of artificial stone fabrication workers from across the United States diagnosed with silicosis.

From Dust to Verdict: Episode 13 – WOEMA vs. Foreign Slab Manufacturers is now available on major podcast platforms.

You can view the full episode here— From Dust to Verdict- Episode 13

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with an extensive practice representing individuals with serious occupational lung diseases, including silicosis.

Media contact:

Nolan Lowry

[email protected]

(415) 399-3107

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP