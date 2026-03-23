Brayton Purcell LLP Responded Today to New National Reporting by Capital & Main on the Worsening Silicosis Crisis in California

NOVATO, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP responded today to new national reporting by Semantha Raquel Norris for Capital & Main, who's in‑depth investigation documents the expanding silicosis epidemic affecting individuals who cut, grind and polish crystalline silica artificial stone (also known as engineered stone, artificial stone, or manufactured stone).

The material at the center of this growing health crisis contains at least 90% silica with nano‑sized silica particles, and the remaining ~10% composed of toxic metals, resins and glues, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). During fabrication, these particles embed deeply into the lungs and cause substantial, irreversible scarring.

Workers' Experiences Underscore the Severity of the Crisis

In her reporting, Norris introduces readers to Oscar, a Los Angeles countertop fabricator who spent more than 15 years cutting, grinding and polishing crystalline silica artificial stone slabs before developing severe breathing difficulties. Reflecting on the decline in his health, Oscar stated, "My lungs couldn't take it anymore. They were already collapsing."

His condition progressed quickly, leaving him dependent on supplemental oxygen nearly around the clock. As he explained, "I was on oxygen almost day and night because I couldn't breathe. I couldn't even take a shower because I would completely run out of air."

Oscar ultimately required a double lung transplant in 2024. After the surgery, he told Norris, "Thank God they were able to do the transplant. [But] I imagine it's a process that will never end."

Medical Professionals Warn of Rapidly Increasing Cases

Norris's investigation details how clinicians throughout California are diagnosing severe silicosis in far younger individuals than previously seen. One physician quoted in the article described a "collective failure" to fully appreciate the speed at which this disease has emerged among those working with crystalline silica artificial stone.

Another medical professional noted that this form of silicosis is "a kind of silicosis that we usually don't see from other kinds of silica dust exposure," emphasizing the severity associated with artificial stone fabrication.

California Data Shows the Escalating Impact

According to Norris's reporting, California has documented hundreds of confirmed cases of silicosis linked to crystalline silica artificial stone. Los Angeles County remains the most affected region, with cases continuing to rise. Many individuals diagnosed are Latino men who have spent years in fabrication shops performing labor‑intensive work and often lack access to early medical screening.

The article highlights that many workers were unaware of the dangers associated with fabricating this material until symptoms became debilitating.

Brayton Purcell LLP's Perspective

Brayton Purcell LLP continues to represent individuals who developed silicosis after exposure from working with crystalline silica artificial stone, a uniquely toxic material. The firm recognizes the significant toll this disease takes on affected families.

"Capital & Main's reporting brings crucial national attention to the seriousness of this epidemic," said James Nevin, partner at Brayton Purcell LLP. "The personal accounts featured in the article highlight the profound human impact behind the growing number of diagnoses of an entirely preventable disease."

The full article can be found at:

https://capitalandmain.com/my-lungs-had-nothing-left-inside-the-epidemic-killing-countertop-stonecutters

Media contact:

Nolan Lowry

415-399-3107

[email protected]

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP