JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) is hosting the 6th edition of BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 (previously known as UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR), is a testament to BRI's commitment to supporting the growth of Indonesian MSMEs to expand their access to international markets.

BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 Returns: Showcasing Local Products to the World

The event will be held from January 30 to February 2, 2025, at ICE BSD City Nusantara with the theme "Broadening MSME's Global Outreach", reflecting BRI's strategic efforts to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs while opening new business opportunities in global markets. This was announced during the press conference for BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 in Jakarta (January 24), attended by BRI's Commercial, Small, and Medium Business Director Amam Sukriyanto, BRI Micro Business Director Supari, BRI Retail Funding and Distribution Director Andrijanto, Interior Designer and Curator Diana Nazir, and Djalin Design Managing Director Dimas Wibisono, representing MSMEs.

BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 has received extraordinary enthusiasm from Indonesian MSMEs, as reflected in the high number of applicants, reaching 3,006 MSMEs with 1,000 outstanding MSMEs were chosen across five categories: Home Décor & Craft Food & Beverage, Accessories & Beauty, Fashion & Wastra, and Healthcare & Wellness. BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 will also present various activities, such as MSME Expos, Partner Gatherings, Talk Shows, Workshops, and competitions like the Indonesia Barista Championship and Indonesia Brewers Cup Championship organized by SCAI.

During the event, BRI will also host the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2025, an international seminar themed 'Empowering the People's Economy: A Pillar for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth'. The event will feature diverse speakers, including experts, professionals, and government representatives.

BRI Microfinance Outlook 2025 will feature prominent speakers from domestic and international circles, including Indonesia's Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Indonesia's Minister of National Development Planning Rachmat Pambudy, and Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank Albert Francis Park. Additionally, Nobel laureate in Economics Paul Romer and Head of Regional Client Services at Women's World Banking Harsha Rodrigues will share insights on strategies to strengthen financial inclusion.

With a combination of outstanding MSME products and strategic discussions at BRI Microfinance Outlook, the event is expected to be an important pillar in supporting a people-based economy and fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

