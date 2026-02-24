Budget, Convenience, and Healthier Eating Drive Americans' Adoption of Frozen Foods

March Frozen Food Month spotlights how frozen foods deliver value, flexibility, and variety for the way Americans eat today

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The way Americans eat is evolving and the frozen food aisle has shifted from pass through to destination for many shoppers. Several factors are driving this shift, with price chief among them. According to the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association ( NFRA ), 78% of consumers cite price as the biggest factor in their grocery decisions. And, recent findings from the USDA Consumer Price Index for Food show food away from home rose 4.1% over the last year while food at home rose just 2.4%, highlighting the savings of eating at home in a time when many are seeking to curb food costs. At the same time, less structured eating patterns and changing routines are driving demand for foods that offer flexibility, variety, and convenience across the day.

When it comes to eating at home, Americans are turning to frozen foods as an integral part of saving on grocery bills. In fact, NFRA data shows 73% agree they can make an affordable and tasty meal using items from their freezer. This March Frozen Food Month , Easy Home Meals, brought to you by NFRA, is helping shoppers get more value, flexibility, and inspiration from the foods they already buy. The Easyhomemeals.com site features recipe ideas, inspiration, food hacks, cooking tips, and more to help shoppers create affordable meals that are also simple and delicious.

Convenience is another core reason Americans are turning to the wide variety of frozen food options, with 38% of shoppers reportedly consuming frozen food daily or every few days as options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking have become even more plentiful. From single-serve options perfect for solo diners, to family-sized formats ideal for gatherings, frozen food delivers flexible portioning while dramatically reducing prep time.

Today's frozen food landscape also features an unprecedented array of convenient options, including specialized dietary choices like plant-based proteins, gluten-free alternatives, and carb-conscious meals. It also offers a culinary passport, enabling shoppers to explore global flavors with ease and convenience. Millennial and Gen Z shoppers, especially, are turning to frozen foods to broaden their options, often inspired by social media and global flavors that are easy to try through frozen formats.

With frozen foods, shoppers can also feel good about their buying decisions. Pre-portioned serving sizes and a wide variety of dietary options support healthier eating goals. And, flash freezing locks in both the freshness and nutritional value of fruits, vegetables, and more. In addition, the portioned nature and extended shelf life of frozen offerings can help households significantly reduce food waste through portioned formats and longer shelf life.

During March Frozen Food Month, many supermarkets will have discounts and coupons on a variety of frozen foods, helping consumers stock up and save even more. And, shoppers can also participate in Easy Home Meals' $10,000 sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 18 first prizes of $500 supermarket gift cards or the grand prize of a $1,000 supermarket gift card.

For additional information about March Frozen Food Month and the $10,000 sweepstakes, visit EasyHomeMeals.com

About the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as lifestyle content, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties. To learn more, visit nfraweb.org and easyhomemeals.com .

