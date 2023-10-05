BUILDING HOPE TO HOST THIRD ANNUAL IMPACT SUMMIT AND AWARDS APRIL 23-25, 2024

Building Hope

05 Oct, 2023, 09:05 ET

Summit To Recognize Charter Schools, Leaders, and Volunteers for Exceptional and Sustainable Impact with $175,000 in Grants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope, the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, today announced it will host the third annual IMPACT Summit & Awards on April 23-25, 2024, in Miami, Florida in Downtown Miami. $175,000 in grants will be awarded to charter schools that excel in community engagement, educational innovation, student empowerment and who are leaders in the charter school space.

The application window for the third annual IMPACT Awards opens October 23, 2023, and remains open until November 30.

"Building Hope is honored to host the 3rd Annual IMPACT Summit and Awards," said Building Hope President and CEO Bill Hansen. "By bringing the charter school community together each year, we learn from education leaders, students, and volunteers, and celebrate the dedication, innovation, and excellence that drives quality education for students across the country."

In year three of the summit, Building Hope will award one $20,000 grant and two $10,000 grants in recognition of excellence in community engagement, educational innovation, and student empowerment. Additionally, for the second year in a row, three established charter schools or small networks will be honored with the S. Joseph Bruno Charter Leadership Award. This award is named in honor of former Building Hope President S. Joseph Bruno and recognizes charter schools that have perfected their model and made an impact on the charter school industry.

"At the Building Hope IMPACT Summit, charter school leaders connect, collaborate and celebrate what is going right in education today," said Sherilyn Moore, Chief Impact Officer and IMPACT Awards Selection Committee Chair. "For two days, leaders share inspiration and practical solutions to challenges they have faced, so everyone walks away with a to-go box of effective strategies."

In addition to the school awards, one charter school volunteer will receive the $5,000 Shellie-Ann Braswell Shine Brighter Award which was named after a dedicated charter volunteer leader and beloved member of the Building Hope family.

Ms. Moore continued, "Through the IMPACT program, our objective is to shine a spotlight on schools who are executing effective and unique educational opportunities for students, their families, and communities. Beyond the grants, summit and gala, school leaders are invited to participate in our ongoing IMPACT leadership program for growth and support. I encourage charter school leaders to seize this incredible opportunity and apply for an IMPACT grant beginning October 23, 2023."

To learn more about the Building Hope IMPACT Summit and Awards or to apply for a grant, visit https://impactawards.buildinghope.org.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1Billion in charter school projects schools serving nearly 200,000 children.
For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org. 

