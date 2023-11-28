Bybit Celebrates 5 Years of Disrupting the Game with 20 Million Users Milestone

Bybit

28 Nov, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, a top-three crypto exchange, is pleased to announce a new milestone in its growth journey: surpassing 20 million registered users. This landmark underscores Bybit's position at the forefront of the crypto industry, celebrating its 5th anniversary this December.

Since its inception, Bybit has offered innovative trading solutions, user-friendly platforms, and 24/7 customer service in multiple languages. The achievement of over 20 million registered users is a testament to the trust and confidence the global trading community places in Bybit.

"Bybit has proved itself as a safe, highly effective crypto hub," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "Reaching 20 million registered users is not just a number for us; it represents the faith and enthusiasm of a community that believes in the potential of crypto and trusts Bybit as their preferred platform."

Bybit attributes its rapid growth to its constant innovation in the crypto space, including introducing AI-powered trading bots, a sophisticated options market, and a thriving copy trading community. Prudent risk management and enhanced AML compliance have led Bybit to gain licenses in the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Cyprus.

"We are more than just a trading platform; we are the Crypto Ark and a gateway to Web3: the next generation of the internet," added Ben Zhou. "Our commitment to our users remains stronger than ever, and we look forward to introducing more innovative features and services in the near future."

As Bybit continues to expand its offerings and reach new heights, the company is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the crypto industry.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

