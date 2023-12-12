Bybit Launches Aurora AI: Revolutionizing Bot Trading for All Investors

News provided by

Bybit

12 Dec, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, introduces Aurora AI, an advanced AI-powered recommendation tool designed to simplify and elevate the bot trading experience for investors at every skill level.

Empowering Investors with AI-Driven Strategies

Aurora AI simplifies the complexities of bot trading by harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence. This cutting-edge tool analyzes historical market data to identify 18 sets of optimal strategy parameters, emphasizing factors such as yield, arbitrage frequency, and drawdown risk.

Simplified Trading for Beginners and Masters Alike

Breaking down traditional barriers to entry, Aurora AI makes powerful bot trading strategies accessible to both novice and seasoned investors. Users can input their desired investment amount and copy the trading strategies provided by Aurora AI directly.

A proven track record with over 70% win rate

Bybit's dedication to innovation is evident in Aurora AI's outstanding track record. The Futures Grid Bot's AI strategy boasts a win rate exceeding 70%, underscoring its effectiveness in generating consistent returns. Moreover, Aurora AI offers a diverse selection of strategies across various asset classes, enabling investors to tailor their approach to their unique needs.

"Bybit is committed to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and technologies," remarked Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "The launch of Aurora AI marks a significant stride in our mission to make sophisticated trading strategies accessible to everyone. We are confident that Aurora AI will revolutionize the way investors interact with the market and help them achieve their financial goals."

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

