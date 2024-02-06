Bybit Launches Free Toolkit for Smarter Crypto Investing

News provided by

Bybit

06 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has polled its internal experts and created a free toolkit that allows investors to find undervalued crypto projects. The groundbreaking Crypto Investment Analysis Toolkit stems from Bybit's mission to be the world's Crypto Ark and offer the best tools for safe and easy investing.

Recognizing the need for more informed investment strategies in the crypto market, Bybit has developed an accessible technical toolkit, aiming to elevate investor literacy and decision-making.

Continue Reading
Bybit Launches Free Toolkit for Smarter Crypto Investing
Bybit Launches Free Toolkit for Smarter Crypto Investing

The Bybit Crypto Investment Analysis Toolkit, easily laid out via a free Google Sheet, is designed for both beginners and seasoned investors. It offers an array of powerful ratios and data points for evaluating crypto projects beyond mere price analysis.

This toolkit offers a method of performing Fundamental Analysis on crypto projects so investors can peer behind the hype and assess the true value of an investment leading to greater peace of mind and a higher quality portfolio.

"Our mission is to empower investors with the tools and knowledge to make more informed decisions," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit. "This toolkit embodies our commitment to enhancing the crypto investment landscape, combining simplicity with powerful analytical capabilities to unlock the true value of digital assets."

The toolkit covers various aspects of Fundamental Analysis, from economic factors to project health, and social influence, providing a comprehensive approach to crypto investing. It's a testament to Bybit's dedication to fostering a more educated and proficient trading community.

Available in these languages:

Start empowering your crypto investments today!

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334952/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Bybit Launches Free Toolkit for Smarter Crypto Investing

Bybit Launches Free Toolkit for Smarter Crypto Investing

Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has polled its internal experts and created a free toolkit that allows investors to find...
Bybit Web3 Shatters Barriers: Introducing an All-in-One Marketplace for Bitcoin and EVM Inscriptions

Bybit Web3 Shatters Barriers: Introducing an All-in-One Marketplace for Bitcoin and EVM Inscriptions

Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is set to inscribe the future with the launch of an integrated inscription marketplace...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.