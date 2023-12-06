Bybit Leads Green Revolution with 5ire Blockchain's Stellar Market Debut

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is proud to announce the successful listing of 5ire, an innovative blockchain project that marries sustainability with cutting-edge technology.

Marking a monumental shift in eco-friendly blockchain solutions, the $5IRE token has seen a remarkable performance, quintupling in value at the time of writing, with its growth trajectory looking promising.

"5ire's integration on Bybit is not just a success story about investment returns; it's a leap forward in blockchain's evolution towards sustainability," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This listing reinforces our commitment to supporting not only technologically advanced but also ethically grounded projects."

5ire has emerged as a pioneer, being the first Layer 1, EVM-compatible blockchain platform to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Its sustainable proof of stake model underlines its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of blockchain technology.

As India's rapidly ascending unicorn, 5ire is charting a course for a sustainable blockchain future, aligning with global initiatives and government partnerships. For example, partnerships with diverse government bodies such as the Muzaffarnagar Police, Nebraska Police Department, and the Ministry of Agriculture in Nigeria.

5ire was launched on Bybit Launchpad — a pioneering token launch platform, which offers investors the exclusive opportunity for early access to new and pre-listed tokens from promising projects, directly accessible on the Bybit platform. To participate, investors commit specific amounts of Mantle (MNT) or Tether (USDT) towards each new project, resulting in the acquisition of new tokens.

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

