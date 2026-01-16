Bybit Opens BYUSDT to All Users After Successful VIP Launch

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce that BYUSDT is now retail-ready for eligible Bybit users. The proprietary token uniquely transforms USDT Flexible Easy Earn balances into a tokenized asset that functions as trading margin while continuing to generate yield.

Before BYUSDT was made available to retail traders on Bybit, Bybit VIPs had had exclusive early-bird access since December 12, 2025. Now officially live for retail users on Bybit, BYUSDT enables users to deploy their funds for two purposes simultaneously: earning daily yield through USDT Flexible Easy Earn and powering margin trades through Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA). The token maintains a 100 percent collateral value ratio for margin trading, allowing users to access liquidity without sacrificing returns.

Bybit BYUSDT Key Features:

Trade & Earn : 100% collateral value ratio for margin trading via UTA while continuing to earn Flexible Easy Earn yield

: 100% collateral value ratio for margin trading via UTA while continuing to earn Flexible Easy Earn yield Instant Access: 1-to-1 swap rate with USDT Flexible Easy Earn, with no lock-up periods and no depegging risk

1-to-1 swap rate with USDT Flexible Easy Earn, with no lock-up periods and no depegging risk Zero Cost: No minting or redemption fees for a limited time post-launch

No minting or redemption fees for a limited time post-launch Principle Protected: Funds 100% securely backed by Bybit Platform

Service fees may apply when swapping or redeeming BYUSDT, including during yield conversion. However, manual USDT repayments in the UTA using BYUSDT and liquidation settlements incur no fee and convert 1-to-1 to USDT.

"We are excited to open BYUSDT to retail traders. Now they can unlock a new level of capital efficiency and gain the freedom to earn yield while trading without compromise. We believe financial innovation like BYUSDT will inspire traders to rethink their asset deployment strategy on Bybit: this is where you could have it all," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products and Wealth Management at Bybit.

How It Works:

Users can deposit USDT into Flexible Easy Earn to begin earning yield, then swap their Easy Earn assets to BYUSDT in their UTA for use as trading margin at any time. Rewards accrue hourly based on effective BYUSDT holdings and are distributed daily at approximately 12:30 a.m. UTC to the user's UTA in BYUSDT.

BYUSDT is available to users eligible for Bybit Savings services who have UTAs and have completed Identity Verification Level 1. Islamic Accounts and accounts with active institutional loans are not supported. Various restrictions apply.

Full terms and conditions are available here .

