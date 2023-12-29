Bybit P2P Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Festive Duo Event

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of its Bybit P2P service. Over the past two years, Bybit P2P has empowered users to buy and sell crypto directly with each other in a secure and efficient environment. Today, we commemorate this milestone with the P2P Festive Duo Event, offering up to 17 USDT in P2P coupons to fuel your crypto journey while witnessing our explosive growth!

In just 2 years, Bybit P2P has experienced remarkable growth, processing over 45 million transactions to date and welcoming a daily active user base of 42,000 traders. Recently, we shattered records by surpassing 80,000 transactions in a single day, highlighting the platform's immense popularity and unwavering appeal.

Bybit P2P is more than just a platform; it's a thriving community of crypto enthusiasts united by their passion for digital assets. Join us for exclusive events, connect with fellow traders, and share your crypto journey.

Join the Festivities: P2P Festive Duo Event Details

Event Period: December 26, 2023, 10:00 AM UTCJanuary 17, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC

Complete simple tasks: Like placing your first P2P trade, inviting friends, and making referrals.

Earn up to 17 USDT in coupons: Redeem them for fee discounts, transaction boosters, and more!

Visit Bybit's website for more details and to unlock your P2P Festive Duo privileges! :https://announcements.bybit.com/article/p2p-festive-duo-grab-up-to-17-usdt-p2p-coupons--blt766f5350f9452d73/

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Bybit P2P Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Festive Duo Event

