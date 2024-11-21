Bybit Waives P2P Transaction Fees for Users in Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to providing ease of access to digital assets for eligible P2P users in Africa at zero fee . Connecting buyers and sellers at no cost, Bybit P2P continues to be the benchmark for cost-effective and convenient trading experiences.

Since its launch in Jan. 2022, Bybit P2P has consistently provided a user-friendly platform for users seeking a safer way to participate in the digital asset class. The services are offered at no costs for merchants and takers in P2P transactions:

Merchants : Merchants may post advertisements on Bybit P2P for free.

: Merchants may post advertisements on Bybit P2P for free. Takers: Users may place an order through advertisements listed on the P2P platform at no costs. The offer stands across all fiat trading pairs. Third-party fees may incur depending on the payment method chosen, as the payment providers may charge a transaction fee.

P2P Fee Structure (Africa)



Taker Fee (Sell Page) Maker Fee (Sell Page) Bybit 0 % 0 % Competitor B 0.5% on completed orders for certain trading pairs 0 %

In addition, Bybit has launched an exciting P2P Coupon Giveaway Campaign from now to Jan. 15, 2025. As part of this initiative, users can earn a share of up to 20,000 USDT in rewards by completing tasks such as depositing $100 or trading $50,000 through Bybit P2P. The rewards will be in the form of Bybit P2P coupons to be redeemed in the next purchase, making the zero-fee transactions an even better deal for winners.

"Bybit's steadfast commitment to contributing to financial inclusion comes in all forms, and keeping our P2P services free for as long as we can, and for as many users as possible, is one of the ways to support the crypto community," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "When users come to our platform with the hopes of generating income on their assets, we want to play a supportive role in helping them reach their personal financial goals," she added.

P2P on Bybit offers an intuitive and cost-effective peer-to-peer trading platform, facilitating the buying and selling of two users' holdings at an optimal, agreed-upon price between them. With Bybit P2P, users stand to benefit from Bybit's enterprise-level security and advanced features including comprehensive built-in KYC and KYB verification mechanisms, rigorous asset management protocols, and 24/7 customer service.

Find out more about the event and eligibility at Bybit P2P .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

