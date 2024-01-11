Bybit Web3 Unveils NFT Pro: Redefining Openness in NFT

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is thrilled to announce that its Web3 unit unveils NFT Pro, the revolutionary platform that makes the exciting world of NFTs accessible and rewarding for everyone. With one of the world's largest and most diverse collections, Bybit's NFT Pro simplifies NFT exploration and empowers users to seamlessly navigate the ever-evolving Web3 ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to unveil NFT Pro as a cornerstone of our mission to redefine openness in Web3," shares Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Web3 should be about empowerment, not exclusivity. NFT Pro welcomes everyone – from seasoned collectors to curious newcomers – and invites them to join us in shaping a future where anyone can own a piece of the metaverse."

A Bridge Between Web2 and Web3

NFT Pro acts as a bridge between Web2 and Web3, welcoming collaborators from the traditional web with open arms. Users gain exclusive early access to world-class NFT collaborations with global musicians, artists, athletes, and cultural icons through dedicated Branded NFT stores and exclusive drops. This bridge not only opens doors for fans and collectors but also introduces established personalities to the potential of Web3.

Revolutionary Features Enhancing NFT Collecting and Trading Experience:

1. Enhanced Liquidity with Multi-Platform Integration

NFT Pro seamlessly integrates with various NFT marketplaces, allowing you to buy NFTs directly within the platform. It also executes and supports simultaneous pending orders across multiple platforms, ensuring our users stay ahead in the dynamic NFT market.

2. Streamlined User Experience with Swift Transactions

Encounter transactions at an unprecedented speed, NFT Pro sets a fresh benchmark for NFT platforms. The optimizations in local data volume on the NFT Pro Platform contribute to a seamlessly efficient and smoother trading experience.

3. Cost-Effective Trading with Lower Fees and Faster Transactions

Bybit NFT Pro introduces a smart market comparison selection. Users can enjoy more competitive fees, and faster transaction speeds, making their trading experience both cost-effective and efficient.

4. Swift Launch of Popular NFT Assets

NFT Pro boasts a wide range of sought-after NFT assets, featuring blue-chip and trending Ethereum (ETH) projects. This surpasses the speed of most competitors in the market. We further impress with new assets synchronized and launched onto our platform within a remarkable 1-minute timeframe.

5. Rewarding for Every NFT Enthusiast's Journey

NFT Pro encourages active participation by rewarding users with points for every NFT purchase and trade. These points unlock access to exciting prize pools and exclusive NFTs, adding a fun and rewarding layer to NFT collecting and trading endeavors. The reward program grows alongside the platform, introducing new offerings such as tokens or NFTs regularly.

Whether you're a seasoned NFT collector or just starting your Web3 adventure, Bybit's NFT Pro is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities in the Web3 universe. Bybit Web3 is built on trust and security, prioritizing user safety with robust security measures to ensure valuable NFTs are always protected.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 800,000 wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting. 

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

