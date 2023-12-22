Bybit's Latest Leap: P2P Crypto Trading with Zero Transaction Fees

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has officially rolled out a zero-fee structure for its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform. This policy eradicates fees for both buyers and sellers, unlocking greater savings and maximizing profits for traders globally.

Bybit's attractive zero-fee approach applies to all fiat trading pairs on the P2P platform, inviting traders to engage in transactions with no cost. Whether you are a taker, responding to existing ads, or a maker, creating new trade opportunities, Bybit ensures that your financial pursuits are not dampened by transactional expenses.

Bybit reinforces its commitment to safety and customer satisfaction with a formidable 99.99% anti-fraud record. The platform prioritizes security through continuous system fine-tuning, stringent risk control measures, and round-the-clock support, fostering a trustworthy trading environment for its global community.

Bybit's user-friendly interface on both mobile and web platforms offers the convenience to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with over 570 payment methods and 60+ local currencies. The three-step trading process is designed for efficiency.

Bybit's P2P platform is built on the foundations of transparency and collective trust. Traders are welcomed into a vibrant community where opinions are valued and every transaction is conducted with clarity and fairness.

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

