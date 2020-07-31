BYD Brings its Premium Han EV to Europe

The Han EV will serve as a new window for European consumers to experience Chinese-made automobiles from a new perspective.

The Han EV is the first mass-produced model equipped with BYD's new Blade Battery, a groundbreaking technology that reflects the company's research and development capabilities and its goal of redefining safety standards for the entire industry. The Blade Battery utilizes singular cells that are arranged together in an array and are then inserted into a battery pack, increasing space utilization by over 50 percent compared to conventional batteries. The Han's long-range version has an NEDC-certified cruising range of 605 kilometers (376 miles).

Powered by Bosch's IPB Integrated Brake System, the 4WD high-performance version boasts a world-leading 100km/h-0 braking distance of 32.8 meters. The highly efficient silicon carbide MOSFET motor control module enables an acceleration of 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds. During moose tests, the Han EV displayed its outstanding agility and stability with a top speed of 80Km/h, enabled by its electronic stability program. As a highly intelligent new energy flagship, the Han EV is also equipped with DiPilot, BYD's smart driving assistant system. As one of the major subsystems of DiPilot, the DiDAS driving assistant qualifies for Level 2.5 of the SAE autonomous driving standard.

In the 25 years since its founding, BYD has amassed a strong reputation of research and development and international cooperation, consistently improving upon international standards on NEV technologies and products. BYD has created a world-class supply chain and has recruited some the world's best talents to make better automobiles for all. With a global vision, an elite design team led by Wolfgang Josef Egger, Juan Manuel Lopez, and Michele Domenico Jauch created the Dragon Face design language for the car's interior and exterior, refining an aesthetic unique to Chinese cars.

BYD debuted the Han EV in Europe on May 13. The Han EV captures the spirit and essence of Chinese culture by showcasing the Chinese automaker's technological prowess while also fusing traditional and dragon-inspired elements with modern and ground-breaking aesthetics.

About BYD

BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem – comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation – has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at www.byd.com.

