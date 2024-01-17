CACTUS and Elsevier join hands to bring 19M+ Elsevier research abstracts to researchers' mobile devices

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a science communication and technology company, has partnered with Elsevier, a leading global scientific publisher, to make over 19 million research article abstracts by the publisher available on R Discovery. This collaboration will allow the global research community to access all of Elsevier's high-quality content in one place via R Discovery, the highest-rated research discovery and reading app.

This content partnership between CACTUS and Elsevier represents a significant milestone, furthering the shared mission of making research more accessible to people around the world. The integration of Elsevier's research content will significantly enhance R Discovery's extensive research database of more than 115 million research articles, including 40 million open access articles, across 9.5 million topics and over 32,000 journals. This makes R Discovery the only mobile app to host Elsevier's high-impact content in one place for anyone who wants to discover and read quality research.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Cactus Communications said, "At CACTUS, we are deeply committed to accelerating the research discovery journey for scholars globally through R Discovery. The partnership with Elsevier reflects our continued dedication to provide a robust, user-friendly platform that significantly enhances researchers' access to knowledge, thereby advancing their research journey."

R Discovery is giving its more than 2.5 million users worldwide a competitive advantage by empowering them to stay updated on the go. By offering a mobile-first solution to find and consume Elsevier's vast repository of high-quality content, R Discovery further simplifies and democratizes access to research.

