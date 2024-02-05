Caisse Centrale de Réassurance Selects Clearwater's Full-Investment Lifecycle Solution

Leading Reinsurer Gains Front-, Middle- and Back- Office Coverage with Modular, All-in-One Solution

BOISE, Idaho, and PARIS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Paris, France based Caisse Centrale de Réassurance (CCR), a top reinsurer, has chosen Clearwater to power its entire investment management processes and streamline its unlisted assets workflow. CCR is a state-owned reinsurer that provides insurance companies operating in France with state-guaranteed coverage against natural disasters and other exceptional risks in the public interest.

CCR has chosen Clearwater to replace its legacy investment platform and streamline its operating model. After a review of the available solutions in the market, CCR chose Clearwater for its successful track record and comprehensive full lifecycle coverage, from support of trading to investment accounting. The readiness of the Clearwater platform to support French regulation requirements and local best practices was also a key factor in CCR's decision.

"Clearwater meets our operational, regulatory, and investment needs, and gives us the capabilities to consolidate our assets, automate our processes, and optimize our performance," said Damien Dronsart, Chief Information Officer at CCR. "Partnering with a renowned investment management SaaS provider will give us the robust investment management platform to achieve our goals."

"We're thrilled to welcome Caisse Centrale de Réassurance to Clearwater," said Emmanuel Fougeras, President of JUMP Technology and a member of the Clearwater Analytics leadership team. "Clearwater delivers a comprehensive solution that goes beyond front-office and investment accounting. CCR will benefit from a multi-asset solution across multiple portfolios, in both traditional and alternative assets. Our clients are adding Clearwater to their stack and deriving tremendous strategic value from having a sustainable, scalable management solution at their fingertips."

Clearwater offers a modular end-to-end solution for insurers and asset management firms seeking complete functional coverage for their front-, middle-, and back- office investment operations. The solution delivers a unified, trusted full investment lifecycle to perform portfolio management, order management, pre- and post-trade compliance, portfolio administration, performance, data management, investment accounting, and reporting. To learn more about Clearwater, speak to an expert today.

About CCR

CCR, a public reinsurer, offers, with the guarantee of the State and in the general interest, coverage against natural disasters and other exceptional risks to insurance companies operating in France. CCR collects extensive data on extreme risks and insured goods, modeling these risks and sharing its knowledge with public authorities and the market for better prevention. CCR is also responsible for the accounting and financial management of public funds on behalf of the State.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

