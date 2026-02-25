CALL FOR ENTRIES: Florida's Premier Journalism Competition, the 2026 Sunshine State Awards, Now Open

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPJ Florida invites journalists across the state to submit their best work for the 2026 Sunshine State Awards, Florida's largest and longest-running statewide journalism competition.

Now in its 32nd year, the competition recognizes outstanding journalism produced during the 2025 calendar year. The contest is open to professional print, broadcast, and online journalists in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as out-of-state journalists who report on Florida. A student division recognizes work from budding journalists at Florida colleges, universities, and high schools.

Entry Deadlines

Standard Deadline: Monday, March 9

Monday, March 9 Late Deadline: Monday, March 23 (late fee applies)

The A-Mark Prize for Investigative Reporting, introduced in 2025, returns this year as the competition's top honor. Offering $15,000 in total prize money, the A-Mark Foundation continues its support of investigative journalists who promote transparency and hold the powerful to account.

The Sunshine State Awards competition accepts entries across seven divisions:

Print & Digital Writing

Photography & Design

Television & Video

Radio & Audio

Digital

Spanish Language

Students (College and High School)

About the Sunshine State Awards

SPJ Florida presents the Sunshine State Awards, and over the past decade has partnered with the South Florida chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) to offer a Spanish-language division. Since 1994, the program has celebrated excellence in the field, with all entries judged by working and retired journalists and journalism educators from outside the Florida market.

Net proceeds from the competition are reinvested into training, programming, and advocacy for Florida journalists.

For entry guidelines, category descriptions, and to submit your work, visit the Sunshine State Awards contest portal . More information, including links to last year's winners, is at SPJFlorida.com .

SOURCE SPJ Florida Pro Chapter