Cambium Networks Is Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's Partner Program Guide for Second Consecutive Year

The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs. To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The ConnectedPartner program is designed to help partners succeed with Cambium Networks' wireless connectivity solutions. The ConnectedPartner program positions partners for growth through access to point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Industrial connectivity, Wi-Fi access and cloud-based end-to-end management solutions that help drive sales and insights that enable partners to move into emerging wireless markets. Cambium Networks' partner program aims to maximize global coverage while minimizing channel conflict. Partners benefit from product line discounts; a robust and user-friendly partner portal; programs for deal registration, demonstration equipment, and market development funds; access to live instructor led and virtual training programs; channel marketing content and tools; support from Cambium Networks' channel management and sales teams; and much more.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

Cambium's Senior Vice President of Global Channels, Ron Ryan, stated, "Cambium Networks is proud to receive this rating for the second consecutive year. We have built the ConnectedPartner program by listening to our partners and focusing on what makes them successful and it is working well. Last year we added more than 1,000 new partners to our global channel program and have established Cambium Networks' in the enterprise Wi-Fi space. We look forward to another successful year and the opportunity to be here again next year."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers, enterprises, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Cambium's commitment to continuous innovation and social responsibility in wireless access is demonstrated in the millions of radios deployed in thousands of networks that benefit communities around the world. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

