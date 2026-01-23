Captain D's Accelerates UK Growth with Second Restaurant Opening in Kent

Strong early performance fuels franchise expansion plans as brand targets additional UK locations

MAIDSTONE, England, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the iconic American seafood and chicken restaurant brand that was recently ranked the #1 in the seafood category by Entreprenuer's Franchise 500 for the 8th consecutive year, officially opened its second UK restaurant on Monday, December 22, 2025, at The Mall Maidstone in Kent, England. The new location marks another significant milestone in the brand's international expansion following the highly successful debut of its first UK restaurant in Broadstairs in October of 2025.

Captain D's new storefront at The Mall Maidstone, Kent, England

The new Captain D's location, operated by CD's Holdings, the brand's UK master franchisor, is a counter-service restaurant situated within the Mall Maidstone food court, offering seating for 48 guests. The format reflects Captain D's flexible development strategy, allowing the brand to succeed across a range of footprints and non-traditional locations.

The Maidstone restaurant will feature the same menu introduced at the Broadstairs location in October, which has been met with strong demand and positive customer feedback. Since entering the UK market, Captain D's has quickly gained traction with local guests, who have praised both the quality of the food and the fresh, modern restaurant design.

"The response to Captain D's in the UK has been exceptional," said Naveed Chattha, spokesperson for CD's Holdings. "Guests have connected immediately with the food, the flavors, and the overall experience. Opening our second location so quickly after Broadstairs demonstrates both the strength of the brand and the opportunity we see for growth across the UK."

Early performance data from the UK mirrors the brand's success in the U.S. The classic batter-dipped fish continues to lead sales, while the chicken sandwich and fish burger are also strong performers. UK guests have shown particular enthusiasm for Captain D's Nashville-inspired flavors, which have exceeded expectations.

According to Hair Parra, Senior Vice President of International Operations and Development, the early success validates the brand's international growth strategy.

"Our UK launch has confirmed what we've seen in other global markets—Captain D's travels extremely well," Parra said. "The brand delivers a compelling combination of menu differentiation, operational simplicity, and strong unit economics. Seeing this level of consumer response so early gives us great confidence as we continue expanding throughout the UK and beyond."

The Maidstone opening represents the second restaurant under CD's Holdings, with plans underway to open a third UK location within the next six months, subject to final site selection. The master franchisor is also actively seeking qualified local entrepreneurs and multi-unit operators interested in bringing Captain D's to additional UK markets and throughout Europe.

