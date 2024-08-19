Carlit's Subsidiary Silicon Technology Corporation Enters Magneto-optical Material Business

- Stable Production Technology Established for Difficult-to-produce High-purity "Yttrium Iron Garnet" Single Crystal -

TOKYO and SAKU, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlit Co., Ltd., based in Tokyo, announced on August 19 that its consolidated subsidiary Silicon Technology Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Silicon Technology") has established a stable technology to produce high-purity, high-quality yttrium iron garnet (Y3Fe5O12, hereinafter "YIG") single crystals, and has entered the magneto-optical material business.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202408084770-O1-Ohys999P

Photo: The stable production of "yttrium iron garnet" single crystal (prototype) becomes possible.

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108318/202408084770/_prw_PI2fl_8AzBQZCN.jpg

Since its establishment in 1995 in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, Silicon Technology has been engaged in the integrated production of silicon materials for semiconductors, from the growth of silicon single crystal using the CZ pulling method to mirror wafer processing and cleaning, at its own facilities. The company also produces silicon materials in an integrated manner. Utilizing these silicon single-crystal growth technologies, Silicon Technology is now expanding its business into the field of magneto-optical materials.

1. About Magneto-optical Material "YIG"

YIG is garnet-type ferrite crystal with magnetic properties, and has excellent optical and microwave properties. Single crystals called magneto-optical materials, typified by YIG, are used in communications equipment such as isolators and circulators.

It is indispensable for faster communication speeds and increased information volume in the current information society, for instance for the 5G wireless communications technology, which is now becoming widespread for the development of next-generation 6G communications. The 6G network is expected to expand to all locations, including sea, air and space in addition to land, and is likely to be an area for market growth in the future.

2. Background of Entry into Magneto-optical Materials Field

As an indispensable material for the progress of the information society, YIG single crystals are in demand for their high quality and stable performance. However, YIG single crystals require establishment of a stable production technology and the maintenance of high quality, which are extremely difficult. The floating zone (FZ) method was developed for the growth of YIG single crystals. The production of high-purity single crystals has now become possible by Silicon Technology's proprietary process, and the company has successfully established and commercialized an integrated process from the generation of a YIG single crystal to wafer fabrication, similar to that used for silicon wafer products.

3. Future Prospects

Silicon Technology will merge with Carlit Co., Ltd., effective October 1, 2024. Based on the strength of its single-crystal growth technology and integrated production process up to wafer fabrication, the company is considering developing services such as prototype development of single-crystal materials and contract melting of crystal materials, in addition to single-crystal sales. It will continue to improve its technological capabilities by responding to various needs and requests without being bound by the framework of semiconductor and magneto-optical materials.

The Carlit Group will continue contributing to the development of cutting-edge technologies in Japan under the slogan, "To contribute to a sustainable society by combining the power of 'chemistry' and 'technology' to support people's happy lives."