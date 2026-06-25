CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE UNVEILS THE NEXT COURSE: A NEW WAVE OF EXCITING CULINARY EXPERIENCES AT SEA

To unveil The Next Course, Carnival hosted an immersive event in New Orleans with Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse that gave attendees a behind-the-scenes look into Carnival's culinary future.

"Our approach to dining combined with our team's amazing service is a driving force behind Carnival's success," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Our latest culinary adventure marks a bold step forward to give guests an unforgettable experience with a variety of new vibrant flavors fleetwide."

New Restaurants and Bars:

The Next Course line-up will feature new innovative specialty restaurants and bars, including:

Emeril's Coastal Seafood: Coastal-inspired cuisine from Emeril Lagasse.

Coastal-inspired cuisine from Emeril Lagasse. Uku Lei Lei: Hawaiian specialties and Asian classics.

Hawaiian specialties and Asian classics. Fetaccine: Mediterranean-inspired, combining Italian favorites and Greek specialties.

Mediterranean-inspired, combining Italian favorites and Greek specialties. Le Bistro Musicale: Classic French cuisine in a relaxed, music-filled Parisian setting, which will be exclusively on Carnival Festivale.

Carnival Festivale will also uniquely feature several new bar outlets, including:

The Spark: Vibrant lounge featuring live performances and cocktails inspired by iconic songs.

Vibrant lounge featuring live performances and cocktails inspired by iconic songs. Mix: Playful bar where guests can order creative cocktails or craft their own drinks, layering unique flavors.

Playful bar where guests can order creative cocktails or craft their own drinks, layering unique flavors. Festival Grounds Coffee & Bar: Specialty coffees and cocktails served in a dynamic space.

Fleetwide Culinary Enhancements:

Carnival's The Next Course also introduces new fleetwide dining options:

Refreshed Menus: New culinary creations in the Main Dining Room for breakfast, brunch and dinner; Lido Marketplace including, a new Lido Family Menu offering daily kid-approved favorites; and BlueIguana Cantina with daily rotating specials.

New culinary creations in the Main Dining Room for breakfast, brunch and dinner; Lido Marketplace including, a new Lido Family Menu offering daily kid-approved favorites; and BlueIguana Cantina with daily rotating specials. Bagels @ Sea: Freshly baked bagels with assorted toppings.

Freshly baked bagels with assorted toppings. Chef's Table Menu Revamp: Elevated multi-course dinners with regionally inspired flavors.

Elevated multi-course dinners with regionally inspired flavors. Pop-Ups: Fruity & Frosted Breakfast Bars and Ice Cream and Milkshake Bars add new fast-casual options to Excel-class ships, and a variety of other fun pop-ups fleetwide.

Fruity & Frosted Breakfast Bars and Ice Cream and Milkshake Bars add new fast-casual options to Excel-class ships, and a variety of other fun pop-ups fleetwide. Mobile Coffee Shop Order & Pickup: Expanded grab-and-go options and mobile ordering for greater convenience.

Expanded grab-and-go options and mobile ordering for greater convenience. Express Dining: Offers faster, more convenient dining in the Main Dining Room.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide – and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line and for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Carnival sails more than six million guests annually and in 2023 was the first cruise line to sail more than 100 million guests in total. Operating from 13 U.S. and two Australian homeports, as well as seasonally from Europe, Carnival hosts more than 95,000 guests on its ships every day of the year and employs more than 50,000 team members, representing 120 nationalities.

Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival's fleet of 29 ships reflects an exciting period of growth that continues with the addition of five ships through 2033: a fourth and fifth Excel class ship scheduled for 2027 and 2028 respectively; followed by three additional new ships from an innovative new class currently under development. Carnival's newest guest offering is its all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key on Grand Bahama, which debuted in 2025 to join the company's Paradise Collection of Caribbean gems.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line