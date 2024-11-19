CART BP Redefines Blood Pressure Monitoring with Clinically Proven Cuffless Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Labs, a health-tech startup based in South Korea, developed CART BP—the world's first ring-shaped, cuffless device designed for 24-hour blood pressure monitoring. Unlike conventional smartwatches, CART BP delivers more stable photoplethysmography (PPG) signals, ensuring highly accurate blood flow measurements through the finger. Wrist-based devices often struggle with accuracy due to variations in wrist size and sensor positioning. In contrast, CART BP offers multiple ring sizes for a customized fit, significantly improving measurement precision. Its accuracy has been rigorously validated in clinical trials.

One of CART BP's most significant advantages is its ability to provide continuous, cuffless blood pressure monitoring, offering greater convenience compared to traditional devices. CART BP ensures constant, unobtrusive monitoring, delivering valuable data throughout both day and night—making it an ideal tool for effective hypertension monitoring.

The ISH position paper has been endorsed by leading organizations including the World Hypertension League (WHL), the European Society of Hypertension (ESH), the Asian Pacific Society of Hypertension (APSH) and the Latin American Society of Hypertension (LASH).

According to the ISH Position Paper, "A clinical study published in 2024 indicated that the device showed good agreement with ISO requirements and strong correlation with conventional ABPM devices for daytime and nighttime BP measurements. However, calibration of the ring using cuff BP measurement was performed immediately before the accuracy testing component, and the testing was not performed in accordance with recent ESH recommendations developed specifically for cuffless devices."

Sky Labs remains committed to advancing wearable health technology, continually improving the accuracy and accessibility of blood pressure monitoring. This recognition from the ISH further solidifies CART BP's position as a leading solution in hypertension care, setting new benchmarks in patient monitoring and healthcare innovation.

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a leading healthcare startup that has developed CART (Cardio Tracker), a ring-shaped medical device designed for disease monitoring using heart signals collected through optical sensors. Following this, the company developed CART BP, a cuffless, ring-shaped device that enables continuous 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, providing valuable treatment information and making a groundbreaking contribution to improving the quality of life for hypertension patients. Sky Labs has signed an exclusive domestic distribution agreement for CART BP with South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical and is preparing for nationwide sales to hospitals, clinics, and general consumers.

