Casio to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK in Gleaming Yellow-Gold Hue

Introducing a New Color Option for the GM-B2100 Lineup of Full-Metal Watches with Octagonal Bezels

TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GM-B2100GD-9A features a full-metal design with an iconic octagonal bezel, now offered in a stunning new yellow-gold hue.

With the 2019 release of the first watch in the 2100 line — the GA-2100 digital-analog combination model — Casio presented a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK. Known for its distinctive octagonal bezel and slim, simple design, the line has proven popular around the world.

GM-B2100GD-9A GM-B2100GD-9A and the dial

The new GM-B2100GD-9A announced today is a shock-resistant timepiece presented in a glittering yellow-gold hue, offering a new color option for these GM-B2100 models. Yellow-gold IP is applied not only to the bezel and band, but even to minute facets of the design such as the side buttons and screws. Separate applications of a hairline finish to the top surface of the bezel and a mirror finish to its subtly sloping sides enhance the textural look of the gorgeously gleaming metal.

Accents in a hue similar to the yellow gold are applied to highlight components including the index marks and hands. They stand out against the black dial, giving the watch a chic impression. While delivering a design that is versatile enough to coordinate with any outfit, whether casual or formal, the yellow-gold color exudes a subtly distinctive character.

The new watch delivers practical utility, as well, with a Tough Solar charging system that eliminates the need to regularly replace the battery. It is also equipped with the Mobile Link feature* for accurate timekeeping display and easy setting of alarms, world time and other functions when paired smartphone via Bluetooth®.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

