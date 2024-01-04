Casio to Release G-SHOCK Designed to Survival Specs, Equipped with Heart Rate Monitor and GPS Functionality

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

04 Jan, 2024, 20:00 ET

TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GPR-H1000, which belongs to the RANGEMAN series of timepieces designed to deliver true value in survival settings, features an optical heart rate sensor and GPS functionality to perform in the harshest natural environments.

The Master of G line of G-SHOCK watches is designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions, delivering superior performance on land, at sea, or in the air with capabilities and functions specially configured for each of these environments. Among these, RANGEMAN timepieces are equipped with Triple Sensor that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature, for optimal use by rangers and other professionals operating in the harshest land environments, such as hot, rainy jungles and dense forests.

With heart rate Monitor and GPS functionality enabling users to keep on top of conditions in these demanding environments, the new RANGEMAN GPR-H1000 is designed specifically to deliver ultimate toughness in survival settings.

Built with a dust- and mud-resistant structure, the new GPR-H1000 is equipped with Triple Sensor that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature. The new watch also comes with an optical sensor for heart rate, an accelerometer for tracking activity such as number of steps taken, and a gyroscope for precise compass calibration. In addition to all these, GPS functionality is included for obtaining location data. These comprehensive measurements accurately detect the wearer's body movement, environmental changes, and more, allowing users to monitor conditions such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, and direction, even in challenging environments.

The new watch is also equipped with measurement functions designed to support nine activities in the field. When trekking, for instance, the watch displays heart rate, distance traveled, altitude, and speed of ascent or descent, enabling users to track their physical condition and surrounding environment to support on-the-spot decisions.

