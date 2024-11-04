CATALYX AND INEL FORGE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE PACKAGING AUTOMATION IN PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyx, a global leader in machine vision and automation for highly regulated industries, and INEL, an advanced machine builder for the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors, have formed a strategic partnership to deliver innovative, end-to-end packaging solutions. The collaboration will improve inspection, verification, serialization, and labeling processes to drive greater efficiency and regulatory compliance.

With more than 30 years of experience automating and optimizing operational processes in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and logistics, Catalyx is recognized for its award-winning solutions such as the Digital Line Clearance Assistant and SmartFactory Software Suite. These technologies enable customers to achieve maximum efficiency, quality, compliance, and profitability through the integration of advanced technologies and highly trained personnel.

INEL, a leader in printing, labeling, inspection, and serialization systems for the pharmaceutical industry, brings deep expertise in automation and tailored solutions. Its capabilities in electronics, computer science, and mechanical engineering ensure that INEL's products meet the rigorous demands of today's industrial environments. The company's extensive experience, combined with a state-of-the-art production facility in Slovenia, allows it to deliver innovative, customer-focused solutions globally.

"This partnership with INEL allows us to elevate our offerings in the life sciences sector," said Stefaan Vanassche, chief commercial officer at Catalyx. "By merging INEL's expertise in automation with our industry-leading service capabilities, we are poised to deliver solutions that improve efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and support the evolving needs of global pharmaceutical manufacturers."

"We are excited to partner with Catalyx, whose geographic reach and process optimization expertise perfectly complement our strengths in automation and labeling systems," said Boštjan Dokl Menih, CEO of INEL. "Together, we can deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients across a broad range of industries and geographies."

By joining forces, Catalyx and INEL aim to streamline high-volume manufacturing tools, ensuring the next generation of pharmaceutical production meets stringent standards while driving industry innovation.



About Catalyx

Catalyx specializes in optimizing operations for organizations in life sciences and other highly regulated industries. With more than 30 years of experience and a strong presence across North America and Europe, the company is a global leader in machine vision and automation. Its team of engineers and technology specialists partners with organizations worldwide to optimize production, packaging, and logistics processes. Catalyx's sophisticated blend of innovative technologies and professional services drives operational efficiency, ensures compliance, and enhances performance and safety. Catalyx was formed in 2022 when CXV Global and Panacea Technologies joined forces to provide customers with a holistic platform of solutions focused on maximizing their operational performance. Learn more at www.catalyx.ai.

About INEL

INEL is a leading European turnkey supplier, specializing in serialization, aggregation, labeling, packaging, and end-of-line solutions for over three decades. Serving the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics, and medical device industries, INEL designs and builds innovative machines and systems to ensure packaging quality, maximize output, and meet regulatory standards. With a new state-of-the-art production facility in Slovenia and partnerships across Europe, Australia, and the Americas, INEL's customer-centric approach, commitment to short lead times, and fully in-house development have driven its remarkable growth. Learn more at www.inel.com.

SOURCE Catalyx