CCTV+: 2026 Taklimakan Rally Concludes in Xinjiang After 17-Day Desert Challenge

BEIJING, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Taklimakan Rally concluded on June 1 in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, bringing to an end a grueling 17-day off-road challenge that traversed deserts, Gobi landscapes and vast stretches of rugged terrain across the region.

In the overall standings, Lu Binglong and his co-driver Gao Zhenwei claimed the championship title. Fan Gaoxiang and Chen Qingkai finished second, while Lin Dewei and Wang Yang secured third place. Karimov Bogdan, Nikitin Dmitrii and Akhmetzianov Ilgiz won the truck category, while Zhakeer Yakefu emerged victorious in the motorcycle category.

This year's edition covered a total distance of 7,500 kilometers, including 3,400 kilometers of special stages. The rally featured seven bivouacs in Urumqi, Turpan, Korla, Qiemo, Luopu, Maigaiti and Aksu. Nearly 300 competitors and 152 race vehicles, including nine trucks, took part in the event, setting all-time highs for both participants and vehicles in the rally's history. This year also marked a record level of participation from Chinese automakers, with five manufacturers fielding nearly 50 production-based vehicles in competition.

The event also continued to expand its international reach, attracting 28 overseas drivers from eight countries, including Russia, Argentina and Spain.

Among the international entrants was Russia's Kamaz Master Team, one of the most successful names in off-road motorsports. Founded in 1988, the team has won the Dakar Rally's truck category 19 times and remains a dominant force in international rally raid competition.

The 2026 edition also marked a milestone for China's motorsports industry. For the first time, domestically produced 103-octane high-performance racing fuel was officially used.

More than just an off-road race that pushes drivers to their limits, the Taklimakan Rally also serves as a vibrant intersection of diverse civilizations along the ancient Silk Road. Participants and spectators can immerse themselves in multicultural experiences, savor local delicacies, and admire stunning landscapes featuring snow-capped mountains, vast deserts, rivers, and canyons. Against the roar of engines, a captivating tourism scroll blending nature and culture unfolds.

First held in 2005, the Taklimakan Rally has evolved into China's flagship long-distance off-road rally. Its inclusion in the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) calendar in 2024 marked a significant step toward greater international recognition, reflecting the event's growing influence on the global motorsports stage.

SOURCE CCTV+