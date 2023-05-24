CCTV+: Ceremony Held in Beijing to Celebrate the 51st Anniversary of China-Mauritius Diplomatic Relations

News provided by

CCTV+

24 May, 2023, 07:19 ET

BEIJING, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, a celebration marking the 51st anniversary of the establishment of China-Mauritius diplomatic ties was held in Beijing.Nearly a hundred guests attended the event, including ambassadors from the African Union countries to China, heads of China offices of many countries, leaders from the African Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other institutions, and senior executives of Chinese central State-owned enterprises.

Ceremony Held in Beijing to Celebrate the 51st Anniversary of China-Mauritius Diplomatic Relations
Ceremony Held in Beijing to Celebrate the 51st Anniversary of China-Mauritius Diplomatic Relations

During the event, Wu Yi, vice president of Genertec International Holding Co., Ltd. (GTI) exchanged views with other participants. GTI has been focusing on green "Belt and Road" construction, and its global business now covers a wide range of fields including energy and power, pan-infrastructure, vehicles, and green industry. Under its umbrella are CNTIC and CMC, China's earliest enterprises engaged in foreign trade and project contracting with a history of more than seven decades. Over the years, GTI has made relentless efforts to explore the African market and built a number of significant projects: the photo-voltaic power plant project in Algeria, the salt production project in Egypt, the rural communication and digital network coverage project in Ghana etc., to name just a few.

The event provided the attendees with an opportunity for in-depth exchanges in various fields such as energy and infrastructure. As the synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative and the development strategies of African countries are further promoted, China-Africa cooperation will surely achieve more fruitful results and benefit more African people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084265/Ceremony_Held_Beijing_Celebrate_51st_Anniversary_China_Mauritius_Diplomatic_Relations.jpg

SOURCE CCTV+

