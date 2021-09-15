CCTV+: Exhibition hall serves as important carrier of intangible cultural heritage in China's Shaanxi Province

Stone carving has a history of more than 2,000 years in Suide. The stone carving skill is an art that serves as a root of the people in Suide and by which the people in Suide live. It manifests in the remarkable talents and artistic creativity of the Suide people.



Suimi suona, a part of the folk art -- Shaanbei suona, reflects the way of living and culture psychology of people in northern Shaanxi. It has been a part of their life for generations.



Yangko, popular in northern Shaanxi, is a traditional dance that enjoys wide popularity. It is a branch of traditional dance of the Han people. The yangko in northern Shaanxi mirrors honesty and optimism among the people of northern Shaanxi. It has a great historical and cultural value.



To well protect, inherit and make good use of these precious treasures is a shared responsibility, and is of vital importance to the continuity of human civilization and the sustainable development of the world.

The link: https://youtu.be/RYs0O9MGUFY

SOURCE CCTV+