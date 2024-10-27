CCTV+: "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo

News provided by

CCTV+

Oct 27, 2024, 23:22 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo offers a detailed exploration of the Third Global Digital Trade Expo, through the perspectives of a journalist from Kazakhstan, a promoter of Sino-African friendship from Zimbabwe, a second-generation entrepreneur from Thailand, and a Ph.D. researcher in the new media music industry from the UK.

The story highlights Zhejiang's high-quality development in the private sector and the wealth of opportunities that China has presented to the world.

Continue Reading

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541437/Opportunities_in_China.mp4 

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CCTV+: "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo

CCTV+: "Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo

"Opportunities in China"at the Digital Trade Expo offers a detailed exploration of the Third Global Digital Trade Expo, through the perspectives of a ...
CCTV+: Soar Up to the New Track

CCTV+: Soar Up to the New Track

As a representative of new quality productive forces, the low-altitude economy has become an important direction to foster new drivers. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Entertainment

Entertainment

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics