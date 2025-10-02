CCTV4: Heritage and Harmony Beneath the Full Moon, The World Is Invited to the CMG 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala

BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, for its Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, China Media Group invites you to Deyang in the country's southwest - a city where ancient tradition merges with a vision of a high-tech future.

Heritage and Harmony Beneath the Full Moon ：The World Is Invited to the CMG 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala

Set amid the stunning natural scenery of Sichuan Province, the Gala will feature songs, old and new, focusing on the Festival's core theme of missing home and family reunion at the time of the full moon. In an acknowledgement of the recent 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, performances of the nostalgic classics "Flowers of May", "As Time Goes By" and "La Vie en Rose" will reinforce the theme of humanity's shared sentiments of cherishing peace and aspiring for a bright new dawn. Underscoring the power of music to bring the world together will be an innovative fusion of "The Moon Represents My Heart" and Ben E. King's "Stand by Me", performed by Grammy-Award-winning band Time for Three and Chinese singer Jike Junyi.

Deyang, as a modern manufacturing hub and gateway to the ancient Kingdom of Shu and its mysterious Sanxingdui culture, is a place where tradition and innovation not only coexist, but reinforce each other. In a striking episode designed to highlight this harmony, the Gala will tour the Sanxingdui Museum in the company of a robot which, by interacting with the artifacts, will create a dialogue between China's intelligent manufacturing and ancient civilization.

The 2025 CMG Mid-Autumn Festival Gala will be broadcast around the world, from 8pm Beijing Time on October 6.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786850/2025.jpg