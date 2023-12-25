Celebrate the Holiday Season with TCL: Unwrap the Gift of Unparalleled Entertainment and Elevated Home Comfort

News provided by

TCL

25 Dec, 2023, 02:56 ET

Discover the Magic of the Season with TCL's Advanced Entertainment and Smart Home Solutions

HONG KONG, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brands, is celebrating the holiday season by inviting you to rekindle the joy and warmth of holiday at home with its innovative range of home entertainment and smart domestic devices. As families gather and festive spirits soar, TCL's offerings are the perfect complement to creating a happy, healthy home filled with shared experiences and wonderful memories during the festive season.

Outstanding Home Entertainment for the Whole Family

Imagine watching snowflakes fall in the glow of your living room, with the extreme contrast created by Mini LED backlight in TCL X955 QD-Mini LED TV, generating a strikingly realistic image portrayal. This large-screen marvel, available in sizes up to 98", with its superior 4K Ultra HD resolution and state-of-the-art Mini LED, QLED, and full array local dimming technologies, turns every holiday movie into an immersive festive spectacle. Its HDR Premium capability, delivering a staggering up to 5000 nits, ensures that the lights twinkle brighter and the holiday hues pop with more joy. Outstanding picture quality is complemented by an immersive Dolby Atmos that fills your space with the sounds of the season.

For those seeking some friendly family competition during the holidays, turn the excitement up a notch with the TCL C805, a QD-Mini LED TV that is the ultimate gift for the gamers in your household. The expansive 98-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD resolution bring virtual worlds to life with breathtaking clarity. With a 144 Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, every game played is brought to life like never before. This TV's comprehensive HDR capabilities elevate your gaming sessions, making them captivating enough to while away the winter hours.

The TCL 98P745 is your ticket to an affordable cinematic experience under your own roof. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this TV crafts an immersive scene that rivals any theater. Along with its 4K resolution and over one billion colours, the ONKYO 2.1 audio performance is just as stellar, ensuring every movie night is unforgettable. The sleek design of the P745 adds a touch of sophistication to your holiday décor, making it an integral part of your home's Christmas makeover.

Breathe Easy This Christmas with the FreshIN Series Air Conditioners

During the holidays, the house is usually filled with guests, making it an even more pivotal time to ensure the indoor environment is comfortable and hygienic. Welcome your guests into the comfort of your home with the TCL FreshIN Series Air Conditioners, which ensure that your indoor air remains fresh and healthy throughout the festivities. The FreshIN+ 2.0 Technology revitalizes your space with a continuous exchange of air, while the four-layer filtration system purifies it, eradicating the 'stuffy' feeling that often comes with overpopulated spaces and creating a clean oasis for those chilly winter evenings.

*Product availability and specifications may differ across regions. For detailed information, please check with your local retailers.

-ENDS-

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

SOURCE TCL

Also from this source

TCL's Wei Xue Sheds Light on Effective Climate Action through Sustainable Development at COP28

TCL's Wei Xue Sheds Light on Effective Climate Action through Sustainable Development at COP28

Wei Xue, Vice President of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation, represented the company as a keynote speaker at a side event on ...

Поздравляем спонсируемые TCL европейские футбольные команды с квалификацией для летних игр

Компания TCL Electronics (1070.HK), владеющая ведущим брендом бытовой электроники и двумя лучшими в мире брендами телевизоров, с гордостью...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.